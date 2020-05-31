Happy Parents' Day 2020 Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Family Quotes and Messages to Send on Global Day of Parents

Happy Parents' Day 2020 messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

It is Global Day of Parents every year on June 1. This observance by the United Nations as a day to appreciate parents all across the world for their selfless sacrifice and care towards their children. If you have been a parent yourself, you know how difficult it can get at times. If you are a child, you know how much your parents have done for you and probably you can never repay their efforts for you. But on this day, you can surely make them known how much you love them and what their support means to you. So we have made it easier for you by gathering a collection of Happy Parents' Day 2020 messages, greetings and wishes. You can download these beautiful images with quotes about family and share it with your loved ones.

As we grow up, it is our family that shapes us and they constantly have an influence on us. The UN recognizes the role of parents in children's personality. Designated by the General Assembly in 2012, Global Day of Parents provides an opportunity to appreciate all parents for their "selfless commitment to children and their lifelong sacrifice towards nurturing this relationship." On this day, take a look at our collection of Global Day of Parent greetings, messages, images and quotes.

Parents' Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: In My Mind, I Thank You Both for Giving Me Such a Wonderful Life but on Parent’s Day, I Want to Thank You in Real for Blessing Me With the Best of Everything. Happy Parents’ Day!

Happy Parents' Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Love and Support of Parents Can Get a Child Anywhere and Everywhere in Life. Thank You, Mom and Dad, for Always Supporting Me. Happy Parents’ Day!

Happy Parents' Day messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Mom and Dad, Thank You for the Greatest Gift of All, the Gift of Unconditional Love. Happy Parents' Day!

Happy Parents' Day greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: All That I Really Do Need, It’s Right Here With You. The Most Important Part of My Life, Mom and Dad, It’s You. Happy Parents Day!

Happy Parents' Day images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Dear Mom and Dad, to Me You Have Been Both a Parent and a Friend, Your Love and Strength Have Given Me the Wings Fly. Happy Parents’ Day!

Parents' Day GIFs

Parents' Day WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, you can send your p greetings via WhatsApp Stickers. There are so many apps that make it possible to convey wishes for almost every occasion. Go to Play Store and download family WhatsApp Stickers and send it to your loved ones. We hope our above collection of quotes, messages, images help you to send across your wishes. If you are away from your family during this tough time, you would miss them even more. Share these messages and make them feel special.