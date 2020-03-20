Happy Persian New Year 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Navroz Mubarak Images, Facebook GIF Greetings, SMS and Messages to Send on Nowruz

Persian New Year Messages (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Nowruz is the Persian New Year which coincides with the first day of Spring. It is celebrated for over 3,000 years in the Balkans, the Black Sea Basin, the Caucasus, Central Asia, the Middle East and other regions. The day is also known as Novruz, Navruz, Nooruz, Nevruz, or Nauryz in different regions. Nowruz usually occurs on March 21, but this year, the observance will fall on March 20. People wish each other on the festival saying Happy Nowruz. They send each other Nowruz wishes and messages on the day. The list also includes Nowruz WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook greetings, GIF Images, SMS, wishes and Instagram stories. Nowruz (Navroz) 2020 Google Doodle: Persian New Year Celebrated by the Search Engine Giant with a Remarkable Illustration.

Nowruz plays a significant role in strengthening the ties among people based on mutual respect and ideals of peace. Although Nowruz has Iranian and Zoroastrian origins, it's globally observed. The United Nations' (UN) International Day of Nowruz celebrates the start of the Persian spring festival March 21 ever year. The UN's General Assembly recognised the International Day of Nowruz in 2010, describing it as a spring festival of Iranian origin. In India, the Parsi community with a predominant population in Mumbai and Gujarat who follow Zoroastrianism, celebrate Nowruz with grand celebrations. Nowruz (Navroz) 2020 Date: History, Significance and Celebrations Associated With Persian New Year.

Persian New Year Greetings (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Persian New Year WhatsApp Message: May the Glory of King Spread All Over, May Lord Praise Us in Galore, Let’s Pray for Happiness and Prosperity. May This Parsi New Year Give Us Happiness. Happy Persian New Year.

Nowruz Messages (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Happy Nowruz Facebook Greetings: Nights Are Dark but Days Are Light, Wish Your Life Will Always Be Bright. So My Dear Don’t Get Fear Because, God Gift Us a Brand New Year. Happy Persian New Year.

Happy Nowruz GIF!

Nowruz Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Persian New Year WhatsApp Message: May the Stars Shine Upon You, May the Flowers Fill Your Heart With Beauty, May Hope Forever Wipe Away Your Tears, and Above All, May This New Year Be Wonderful! Happy Persian New Year.

Persian New Year Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Happy Nowruz Facebook Greetings: May Your Year Be Filled With a Spirit of Love, Compassion and Togetherness. Happy Persian New Year.

During Nowruz, homes are cleaned and all broken items are repaired or replaced with new items. People wear new clothes, festive food are prepared and shared with their loved ones and friends. People celebrate the day by meeting their friends and relatives, exchanging festive greetings, gifts and good wishes. Happy Nowruz, everyone!