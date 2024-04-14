Pohela Boishakh (Poila Baisakh) is an auspicious day that marks the first day of the Bengali calendar. Pohela Boishakh, also known as the Bengali New Year, is celebrated with great enthusiasm by the Bengali community in West Bengal, Tripura, Jharkhand and parts of Assam. This year, Pohela Boishakh 2024 will be celebrated on Sunday, April 14. The Sankranti Moment of Pohela Boishakh is at 09:15 PM on April 13. As per historical records, the origin of Pohela Boishakh festivities dates back to the traditions of Old Dhaka's Muslim community during Mughal rule, as well as the proclamation of tax collection reforms of Akbar. In this article, we bring to you a list of Pohela Boishakh 2024 greetings in Bengali, Happy Pohela Boishakh wishes and messages, Pohela Boishakh quotes, Noboborsho images and Pohela Boishakh pics that you can share with your family and friends. You can also download these Happy Pohela Boishakh images and send them to your loved ones on the special occasion of the Bengali New Year. Happy Poila Baisakh 2024 Wishes and Subho Noboborsho in Bengali Images: Share Wallpapers, Messages and Quotes With Your Loved Ones To Celebrate the Bengali New Year.

Pohela Boishakh Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Extending warm wishes to you and your family on this joyous day of the Bengali New Year. Happy Poila Boishakh!

Pohela Boishakh Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing you and your loved ones all the success, happiness, and prosperity in your loves this Bengali New Year. Subho Noboborsho

Pohela Boishakh Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I pray that this festive occasion of Poila Baisakh brings abundant fortune and prosperity your way. Get ready to welcome it with open arms. Happy Poila Boishakh.

Pohela Boishakh Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May this Bengali New Year bring forth a new dawn of hope, peace, love, joy, and happiness in your life. Subho Noboborsho

Pohela Boishakh Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing you and your family a wonderful Poila Baisakh. May all your dreams soar, aspirations take flight, and love surround you wherever you go.

Pohela Boishakh is a significant cultural festival marked by various festivities and traditional rituals. In Bengali, the word Pohela means 'first', and Boishakh is the first month of the Bengali calendar. Hence, the name of the festival, Pohela Boishakh, is also known as Bengali New Year. Bengali New Year is referred to in Bengali as Nobo Borsho, where 'Nobo' means new and 'Borsho' means year. On this day, early morning cultural processions called Prabhat Pheri are held in West Bengal, where dance troupes and children dressed up with floats display their performance arts to songs of Rabindranath Tagore. Pohela Boishakh celebrations are incomplete without the Mangal Shobhajatra, a colourful procession with handmade masks and floats, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

