Pohela Boishakh, also known as Bengali New Year, is a vibrant Bengali festival celebrated primarily in the Bengal regions, which includes the Indian state of West Bengal and neighbouring country Bangladesh. It typically falls on April 14th or 15th, marking the first day of the Bengali calendar year. This year, Pohela Boishakh 2024 will be celebrated on Sunday, April 14. The Sankranti Moment of Pohela Boishakh is at 09:15 PM on April 13.

In Bengali, the word Pohela means 'first', and Boishakh is the first month of the Bengali calendar. Hence, the name Pohela Boishakh is popularly known as Bengali New Year. According to historical records, the origin of Pohela Boishakh celebrations can be traced back to the traditions of Old Dhaka's Muslim community during Mughal rule, as well as the proclamation of tax collection reforms of Akbar. You can also download these trendy and new Pohela Boishakh 2024 images and send them to your loved ones as Happy Pohela Boishakh 2024 greetings on the special occasion of Bengali New Year.

On the day of Pohela Boishakh, people dress up in traditional Bengali attire, with women wearing colourful sarees or salwar kameez and men wearing kurta pyjamas. One of the key highlights of Pohela Boishakh celebrations is the Mangal Shobhajatra, a colourful procession featuring large handmade masks, banners, and floats, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. We wish you all a very Happy Pohela Boishakh 2024!

