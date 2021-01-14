Time to get you festive spirit high as the country readies to celebrate harvest festival of Sankranti as per regional variations. For South Indian state of Tamil Nadu, it is Pongal that celebrates the new harvest of rice and sugarcane. Ahead of 2021, sugarcane harvesting is going on in Tamil Nadu's Madurai. Pongal is a four-day festival and this year it will take place from January 13 to 16. The four days are Bhogi Pongal, Thai Pongal, Mattu Pongal and Kaanum Pongal. Thai Pongal, also known as Surya Pongal falling on the second day is the main day of the festival. Wishes and greetings are an important part of the festival, so, here’s a collection of Pongal 2021 greetings, Happy Pongal images, Pongal HD images, Happy Pongal 2021 WhatsApp Stickers, status, photo messages, and more to wish family and friends.

Tamil Nadu is gearing up to celebrate one of the state’s popular festivals, Pongal that will kick off on Wednesday. The first day is Bogi or Bhogi and the day is dedicated to big preparations for the main festival day. On Bhogi Pongal, people harvest agricultural crops, mostly rice paddy with sandalwood-anointed sickles. The day is also dedicated to cleaning the house spick and span, decorated with kolam designs. In the evening bonfires are lit with family members join in the merriment. On Thai Pongal, people prepare the traditional South Indian rice dish called Pongal with the new rice, jaggery or sugar and milk. People wear new clothes and gift each other with lovely presents and enjoy a good family time. To add more to the festivities, check out our list of Happy Pongal 2021 wishes, Happy Thai Pongal 2021 greetings, Happy Bhogi images, WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, Pongal GIF greetings, Happy Pongal HD wallpapers and more.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending Your Way the Most Fortunate Warm Wishes on the Happy Occasion of Pongal, Have Lots of Happiness and Fun. Happy Pongal

WhatsApp Message Reads: It’s Time To Celebrate Prosperity. May the Festival Bring Happiness in Your Life. Celebrate the Festival of Abundance Pongalo Pongal!

WhatsApp Message Reads: My Warm Wishes to You and Your Family, With Great Devotion, Fervor and Gaiety. Happy Pongal

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing a Very Happy Pongal for All Tamilians.

How to Download Pongal 2021 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

There are lovely stickers for WhatsApp that you can use to send festive greetings on Pongal. HERE is the download link for Pongal 2021 WhatsApp Stickers available online on Play Store. On the same day as Thai Pongal, Makar Sankranti celebrations take place in the North India. As for Pongal festival, the last two days, Mattu and Kaanum are dedicated to Thanksgiving for cattle, ancestors and farming livestock, arranging marriage proposals or paying visits to relatives. We wish everyone celebrating the festival, a very Happy Pongal 2021!

