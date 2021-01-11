Pongal, a four-day Hindu harvest festival is celebrated in South India, primarily in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Pongal is celebrated mid-January every year and this time around Pongal 2021 will be celebrated from January 13 to 16. The first day is called Bhogi Pongal, and it takes place the same day as that of Lohri festival in the Punjab region. These are different names of Makar Sankranti festival day celebrated with regional variations. However, exchanging wishes and greetings remain a common ritual across communities. Check out the compilation of heartfelt Pongal 2021 wishes, messages and greetings that will help you wish your family and friends lovingly.

Makar Sankranti marks the sun's transit into Makar (Capricorn) zodiac sign. The festival is celebrated in different states under different names as per region-specific customs and rituals. Following the theme of the festival that celebrates growing and harvesting of crops, Pongal celebrates the growing of sugarcane and rice. It is a four-day festival in Tamil Nadu - Day 1: Bhogi Pandigai (போகி பண்டிகை), Day 2: Thai Pongal or Surya Pongal (தை பொங்கல்), Day 3: Maattu Pongal (மாட்டுப் பொங்கல்) and Day 4: Kaanum Pongal (காணும் பொங்கல்).

People search for wishes in advance related to all the four days. However, Thai Pongal or Surya Pongal is said to be the main day, and it is celebrated on the same day as that of Makar Sankranti across the country. Some of the keywords that netizens have been searching online in relation to the festival are Pongal wishes, Happy Pongal 2021 greetings, Pongal images, Thai Pongal HD wallpapers, Surya Pongal 2021 wishes, Happy Thai Pongal 2021 messages, Pongal 2021 images free download and Happy Pongal greetings. Here's a list of wishes that will come handy near the festival day.

Happy Pongal (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Harvest Festival Fill Your Heart With Calm and Healthy Thoughts. Happy Pongal!

Happy Pongal (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Bounteous Occasion, May Happiness Comes to You in All Abundance. Happy and Prosperous Pongal 2020 to You.

Happy Pongal (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us All Join Our Hands To Pray for Happiness and Glory in Our Lives. Happy Prosperous Pongal Valthukkal to You and Your Family.

Happy Pongal (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Be Blessed This Pongal With Good Health, Success and Happiness. Warm Wishes on Pongal to You.

The festival is named after the ceremonial "Pongal", which means "to boil, overflow" and refers to the traditional dish prepared from the new harvest of rice boiled in milk with jaggery (raw sugar). Pongal celebrations include socializing, spending good family time, decorations, prayers, processions, drawing kolam on floors, presenting gifts to each other, and so on. Pongal is celebrated as a Thanksgiving ceremony to nature, to the Supreme One. We wish everyone a very Happy Pongal 2021.

