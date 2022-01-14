Pongal, also known as Thai Pongal, is a four-day Hindu harvest of South India. According to the Tamil Calendar, it is celebrated at the start of Tai month. And according to the Gregorian calendar, it falls on January 14. For Thai Pongal 2022, here's a collection of Happy Pongal 2022 images, Thai Pongal HD wallpapers, Iniya Pongal Valthukkal images, Pongal greetings, Thai Pongal messages and so on. Thai Pongal 2022 Greetings & WhatsApp Status Video: Send Iniya Pongal Valthukkal Images, Messages, Quotes, Wallpapers & SMS To Celebrate This Harvest Festival!

The three days of the Pongal festival are known as the Bhogi Pongal, Surya Pongal and Mattu Pongal. Some Tamils celebrate the fourth day as the Kaanum Pongal. It is one of the most important festivals for the Tamil people living in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Puducherry. It is a major festival in Sri Lanka. As you celebrate this four-day harvest festival, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of messages that you can send to one and all to wish you near and dear ones with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

On this day, the Pongal dish is prepared from the new harvest of rice boiled in milk with jaggery. It is offered to the gods and goddesses, sometimes followed by an offering to cows and then is shared with the family. The houses are decorated with rice powder-based kolam artworks. As you celebrate the festival with full excitement, here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can send to your friends and relatives on this day.

Pongal Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Pongal That Brings a Lot Happiness, Luck and Prosperity. Happy Pongal

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish You a Very Very Happy Pongal to You and Your Family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Pray That This Festival May Be the Start of Your Brighter Days Filled With Happiness, Good Luck, and Prosperity. Happy Pongal!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Sweetness of Gur, Doodh and Kaju Bring Happiness Into Your Life. A Very Happy Pongal to You and Your Family!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Heavenly Taste of Ven Pongal and the Sweetness of Chakkarai Pongal Bring Happiness Aplenty and Goodness to Your Life. Happy Pongal.

Pongal is dedicated to the Hindu sun god, Surya, and corresponds to Makar Sankranti, and the harvest festival is celebrated with different regional names throughout India. Though due to the coronavirus pandemic, the festival's celebrations might not be as grand as always, the excitement among the people remains the same throughout the country. Here are beautiful WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers, and SMS that you can send to everyone on your contact list on all four days of the Pongal festival. Happy Pongal 2022!

