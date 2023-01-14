Happy Pongal 2023! A harvest celebration known as Pongal is observed by the Tamil population. It is a time to thank the Sun, Mother Nature, and all the farm animals who helped produce a bumper crop. Pongal, observed over four days, ushers in the Tamil month of Thai, which is seen as fortunate. Every year, it usually occurs on January 14 or 15. This year, Pongal 2023 falls on January 15 (Sunday). Here's a collection of Iniya Pongal Valthukkal images in Tamil, Happy Pongal 2023 wishes in Tamil, Pongal wishes images, Happy Pongal 2023 greetings in Tamil, Pongal images, Happy Pongal HD wallpapers and WhatsApp messages to celebrate the auspicious occasion. Pongal 2023 Rangoli Designs & Sankranthi Muggulu Patterns: Simple Kolam Designs To Decorate Your Home for the Tamil Nadu Harvest Festival (Watch Videos).

Pongal is known as the "Dravidian Harvest celebration", and its origin may be found in the Sangam Age. But some historians say this holiday dates back at least 2,000 years. The occasion was known as Thai Niradal. The food that is prepared and consumed during this celebration is called Pongal. It consists primarily of cooked sweet rice. It comes from "pongu," a Tamil phrase that means "to boil over." Pongal, one of India's most well-known holidays, is widely observed by the Tamil population worldwide. It is a four-day festival honouring the Sun God. Additionally, it heralds the start of Uttarayan, the Sun's northward voyage.

The four-day festival is a time for celebrations. Bhogi is the first day, followed by Thai Pongal, Mattu Pongal and Kaanum Pongal on the second, third and fourth days, respectively. Each day is marked with a special celebration. Here's a list of beautiful, thoughtful Pongal Tamil wishes, messages, and quotes on Pongal for your friends and family.

Happy Pongal 2023 (File Image)

Pongal WhatsApp Message In Tami: குடும்பத்தில் ஒற்றுமை நிலவ, அமைதி மேலோங்க, எல்லாமும் எப்பொழுதும் பெற்று வாழ, இனிய பொங்கல் தின வாழ்த்துக்கள்!

Happy Pongal 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let unity be there in your family, Let peace fills among your mind, Let everything be yours from this day, Wish you Happy Pongal!

Happy Pongal 2023 (File Image)

Pongal WhatsApp Message In Tami: அறிவு, மகிழ்ச்சி, வெற்றி, புனிதம், வெற்றி கொடுக்கும் வேலை, இவையனைத்தும் இந்த இனிய பொங்கல் குறைவில்லாமல் உங்கள் வாழ்வில் கொண்டு வரட்டும், பொங்கல் வாழ்த்துக்கள்!

Happy Pongal 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Intelligence, happiness, success, purity, good resulted works, let all these be yours in your life, Let this Pongal brings abundant joy to your life. Happy Pongal!

Happy Pongal 2023 (File Image)

Pongal WhatsApp Message In Tami: இந்த புனித நாளாம் பொங்கல் திருநாளில் உங்களது வாழ்வில் அமைதியும் வளமும் பெற்று வாழ என் வாழ்த்துக்கள், இந்த பண்டிகை குறையாத மகிச்சியை கொடுக்கட்டும், இனிய பொங்கல் தின வாழ்த்துக்கள்!

Happy Pongal (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On this auspicious day of Pongal, I wish you to have all peace and prosperity, Let this festival brings endless happiness to you and your family, Wish you Happy Pongal!

The word "Pongal" originated from Tamil literature. It is a long-standing celebration in South India, especially among Tamils. It is a harvest festival observed in Tamil Nadu for four days throughout January and February (Thai) following the harvest of crops such as rice, sugarcane, turmeric, etc. We have collated some of the best Pongal 2023 Wishes, Iniya Pongal Valthukkal images, WhatsApp messages, HD wallpapers with Pongalo Pongal greetings, and more for the four-day festival celebrations.

