The Puthandu festival, also popularly known as Puthuvarudam or Tamil New Year, is an important occasion observed by the Tamil community in India. Marking the inception of the Tamil calendar year, the festival of Puthandu is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour by Tamil Hindus. The festival's date is determined according to the solar cycle of the lunisolar Hindu calendar, coinciding with the onset of the Tamil month Chittirai. This year, Puthandu 2024 falls on Sunday, April 14. As Puthandu 2024 is here, we have made a list of Happy Puthandu 2024 wishes in Tamil, Puthandu Vazthukal images, Happy Tamil New Year 2024 greetings, Tamil New Year 2024 images, Puthandu messages and Puthandu Vazthukal HD wallpapers, SMS and Tamil New Year 2024 wishes that you can share with your loved ones.

In Tamil Nadu, when Sankranti takes place after sunrise and before sunset, the year begins on the same day, but if Sankranthi takes place after sunset, then the year begins on the following day. As per drik panchang, the Tamil Shaka Samvata 1946 will begin this year. These Happy Puthandu 2024 wishes can be downloaded and shared with your family and friends as Puthandu pics, messages, and wallpapers.

Happy Puthandu (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Puthandu Mark the Beginning of a Journey Filled With Beauty and Blessings for You and Your Loved Ones. Puthandu Vazthukal!

Happy Puthandu (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As We Embrace the Dawn of This Tamil New Year, May the Divine Shower Upon You Love, Care, and a Life Illuminated With Goodness and Prosperity. Puthandu Vazhtukal to You.

Happy Puthandu (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Welcome This Tamil New Year With Open Hearts, Embracing New Opportunities and Rejoicing in the Spirit of New Beginnings. Happy Puthandu!

Happy Puthandu (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Sacred Occasion of the Tamil New Year, My Heartfelt Prayers Extend to Your Wellness and Achievements in All Your Pursuits. Puthandu Vazthukal!

Happy Puthandu (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Arrival of This Tamil New Year Bring Forth Boundless Joy, Abundant Prosperity, and Cherished Moments That Stay Forever. Happy Tamil New Year.

Puthandu is marked as a time for new beginnings, cultural festivities, and familial gatherings. Traditional customs, rituals, and special dishes like 'Mangai Pachadi' are integral parts of the Puthandu celebration, symbolising prosperity, happiness, and auspiciousness for the coming year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2024 05:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).