Radha Ashtami is observed 15 days after Janmashtami, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Radha Ashtami or Radhastami is a famous Hindu festival commemorating birth anniversary on Radha, the lover-consort of Shri Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. As per Hindu mythology, Radha is said to be an avatar of Goddess Lakshmi, the consort of Vishnu. Radha Ashtami 2020 will fall on August 26, Wednesday. On this day, people observe special pujas, play devotional Radhe-Krishna songs, share greetings and images with family and friends. Radha Ashtami Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Radhastami 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

Radha is an important goddess in the Vaishnavism traditions of Hinduism. She was found on a lotus in a pond to village chieftain Vrishabhanu and his wife Kriti Devi. It is believed that Radha had her eyes closed till Lord Krishna appeared before her for the first time. Radha is worshipped along with Krishna by their devotees for whom they are an ideal and divine couple.

Radha was born at the noontime on Ashtami of Shukla Paksha (eighth day of the waxing moon), Anuradha Nakshatra in the month of Bhadra or Bhadrapada or Bhaado (months of august and September). Her birthplace is Barsana (present-day in Uttar Pradesh). She grew up to be a beautiful woman with a heart of gold that only longed for Krishna. She is called ‘Laadli’ in the land of Braj. She is Radharani. Radha and Krishna though could not marry and eventually separated, remained one even in their separation. It is said Krishna’s smile was for his wives, but his tears were for Radha only. Such is the love of Radha and Krishna.

And to commemorate the special day belonging to Shri Krishna’s pious love, Radha’s birthday, here’s a compilation of Radha Ashtami wishes, Radha Ashtami images, Radha Ashtami HD wallpapers, Radha Ashtami greetings, Radhe-Krishna photos, Radharani images, and more.

Radha Ashtami 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Shri Radhe Rani Enters Our Heart on Her Holy Appearance Day. Happy Radha Ashtami.

Radha Ashtami 2020 (File Image)

Radha Ashtami 2020 (File Image)

Radha Ashtami 2020 (File Image)

Radha Ashtami 2020 (File Image)

