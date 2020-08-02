Raksha Bandhan 2020 is here, and siblings across the nation are too excited. Also called Rakhi Purnima, this year, Raksha Bandhan is on August 3. It is a traditional Hindu annual rite, where sisters of all ages tie a talisman or amulet, called the rakhi around the wrists of their brothers, symbolically protecting them, receiving a gift in return. People also share Happy Raksha Bandhan wishes and messages to their sisters and brothers to celebrate the beautiful bond they share. As we gear up to celebrate Rakhi Purnima, in this article, we bring you Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 wishes for sisters. Brothers can make their sisters feel extra special by sending them Rakhi HD images, WhatsApp stickers, greetings, GIFs and messages to wish to your sister through Facebook, Instagram and other social media apps.

Raksha Bandhan 2020 celebration will be different this year. The pandemic has impacted the lives of people, and the festival celebration is limited to indoors this year. However, it cannot dampen the spirit of Raksha Bandhan. While sisters are busy in all the preparations for Rakhi 2020, brothers can go ahead to make them feel special. Not only gifts, make them feel special with these heartfelt Raksha Bandhan 2020 messages. Check and download Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 wishes for sisters, Rakhi HD images, Facebook messages, greetings and GIFs to celebrate the beautiful bond you share with your sis.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May God Grant You a Happy, Long and Healthy Life. Happy Rakhi, Dear Sister! Happy Raksha Bandhan

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Best Gift Mom and Dad Gave Me Is a Wonderful Sister Like You. Happy Rakhi, Sis!

WhatsApp Message Reads: No One Understands Me Like You Do. You Are My Closest Ally and the One in Whom I Can Place My Complete Trust. Happy Raksha Bandhan, Dear Sister!

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Occasion, I Want You to Know That I Really Care for You and Would Always Stand by Your Side. Happy Raksha Bandhan, Didi!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dear Brother, on This Raksha Bandhan I Wish to Say That You Are the Best Brother, and You Mean to Me the Whole World. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

Send the GIF With Message: Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020!

How to Download Raksha Bandhan 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

Raksha Bandhan is a significant festival and the day can be more joyous with the exchange of beautiful and super cool WhatsApp stickers. To download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE. Celebrate the most-awaited festival of Raksha Bandhan with your sibling and make your sister feel special with the above Happy Rakhi 2020 wishes and messages.

