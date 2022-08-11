Raksha Bandhan is an important Hindu festival that is observed in various parts of the country to celebrate the beautiful bond of brothers and sisters in the most traditional way. Raksha Bandhan, also called Rakhi, is celebrated on the full moon day of Sawan Maas. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Raksha Bandhan 2022 will be celebrated on August 11, Thursday. One of the most significant traditions for sisters is to tie a holy thread (Rakhi) on their brothers’ wrists to seek their protection and bind their bond for a lifetime. Brothers seek blessings from their sisters and give them exciting gifts and presents on Raksha Bandhan. As the day is meant to be together, celebrate the spirit of togetherness by sharing these Rakhi wishes and greetings, WhatsApp messages, heartwarming quotes and SMS with your siblings. Forward Raksha Bandhan 2022 images, Happy Rakhi wishes, Raksha Bandhan 2022 greetings, brother-sister quotes & WhatApp messages to your loved ones on this festive day. Raksha Bandhan DP Images for WhatsApp & Happy Rakhi 2022 Wishes: Send Messages, GIF Greetings, Facebook Status and Instagram Captions To Celebrate Brother-Sister Festival.

Rakhi celebrates the admirable bond of brothers and sisters that is filled with humorous banters, funny gossip and irritating moments that complete the unique relationship of siblings. The day adores all such beautiful relationships that exist by blood or heart. In contemporary times, even sisters tie Rakhi to each other as it is known that Raksha Bandhan celebrates all the bonds that are protected by the love and care of siblings regardless of their genders. With the onset of the online celebration, wishes and greetings are sent to friends and family over the internet to get a sense of togetherness even while sitting miles apart. For that, find the collection of Raksha Bandhan 2022 images and HD wallpapers that we’ve curated for you to send and celebrate the auspicious occasion in style. Download Happy Rakhi 2022 wishes, greetings and messages that you can share with your near and dear ones. Raksha Bandhan 2022 Dos and Don’ts: Things To Keep in Mind As You Celebrate the Bond of Brothers and Sisters.

Raksha Bandhan 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers

Raksha Bandhan 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Raksha Bandhan 2022 Wishes Reads: Our Bond of Love Is Forever. No One Can Listen and Understand Me As You Do, Dear Brother. Thanks for Being the Most Awesome Friend, Secret Keeper and an Inspiration.

Raksha Bandhan 2022 Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Raksha Bandhan 2022 Wishes Reads: Only a Big Brother Like You Can Adore Like a Father, Care Like a Mother, Trouble Like a Sister and Support Like a True Friend. Happy Raksha Bandhan Bhaiya.

HD Images for Raksha Bandhan 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Raksha Bandhan 2022 Wishes Reads: It’s Hard to Be a Responsible Adult and Sensible Person All the Time. How Good It Is to Have a Brother Who Has Never Failed to Give His Best. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Raksha Bandhan Wishes and Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Raksha Bandhan 2022 Wishes Reads: Bachpan Ki Wo Bheeni Smritiyan, Lekar Aaya Rakhi Ka Tyohaar, Baat-Baat Par Wo Roothna Mera, Sneh Tumhara Jyun Babul Ka Pyaar. Mubarak Ho Bhaiya Tumhein, Raksha Bandhan Ka Ye Tyohaar!

Raksha Bandhan 2022 SMS (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Raksha Bandhan 2022 Wishes Reads: No Matter the Distances Between Us, My Rakhi Will Always Reach on Time, to Be Tied on the Wrist of My Sweetest Brother With the Heartwarming Wishes of Joy and Happiness to Illuminate Your Life.

Spend your time with your siblings and look back at the moments that you’ve created together. The smiles and laughter that you share will surely add colours to your festive day. If your siblings live far off, give them a video call and ensure that you cherish all the memories that you made on Raksha Bandhan 2022. May you celebrate the day with a broad smile on your face. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

