Raksha Bandhan is the annual Hindu festival that celebrates the beautiful bond between brothers and sisters. Raksha Bandhan 2022 will be celebrated on August 11 across the country and is sure to be an important and festive affair. From showering each other with gifts and chocolates to making emotional confessions and promises of always being there for each other, Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi signifies various things. Most people bring in this festival by often sharing Happy Rakhi wishes, Raksha Bandhan 2022 greetings and messages, Rakhi 2022 Special WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Raksha Bandhan 2022 Funny Memes: Share Comical Jokes, Images, Relatable Puns, GIFs and Videos With Your Siblings To Have a Laughter Session Together!

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the full moon day in the month of Shravan. For many people in North India, this marks the last day of Shravan month. The celebration revolves around the pure and unique relationship between siblings. Traditionally, on this day, sisters often tied a sacred thread called rakhi and thanked the brothers for always protecting them. In recent years, Raksha Bandhan has become more of a celebration of the strong bond between siblings and gives them an opportunity to express their love for each other. Siblings often thank each other for having their backs and being, thereby tying Rakhis and also giving gifts and exchanging sweets.

The celebration of Raksha Bandhan is considered to be extremely important for people in North India and is filled with various religious as well as community celebrations. As we prepare to celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2022, here are some Happy Rakhi wishes, Raksha Bandhan 2022 greetings and messages, Rakhi 2022 Special WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 Facebook Status Pictures that you can post online.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Our Bond of Love Is Forever. No One Can Listen and Understand Me As You Do, Dear Brother. Thanks for Being the Most Awesome Friend, Secret Keeper and an Inspiration.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Only a Big Brother Like You Can Adore Like a Father, Care Like a Mother, Trouble Like a Sister and Support Like a True Friend. Happy Raksha Bandhan Bhaiya.

WhatsApp Message Reads: It’s Hard to Be a Responsible Adult and Sensible Person All the Time. How Good It Is to Have a Brother Who Has Never Failed to Give His Best. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bachpan Ki Wo Bheeni Smritiyan, Lekar Aaya Rakhi Ka Tyohaar, Baat-Baat Par Wo Roothna Mera, Sneh Tumhara Jyun Babul Ka Pyaar. Mubarak Ho Bhaiya Tumhein, Raksha Bandhan Ka Ye Tyohaar!

WhatsApp Message Reads: No Matter the Distances Between Us, My Rakhi Will Always Reach on Time, to Be Tied on the Wrist of My Sweetest Brother With the Heartwarming Wishes of Joy and Happiness to Illuminate Your Life.

It is interesting to note that Raksha Bandhan is just one of the few celebrations that revolve around the bond shared between siblings. Other Hindu festivals like Bhai Dhuj or Bhau Beej, as well as Kartikeya in South India, are also focused on celebrating this unique bond. We hope this Rakhi fills your life with all the love and light. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022!

