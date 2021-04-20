Happy Ram Navami 2021! The ninth day of Chaitra Navratri is being celebrated all over the country. Lord Rama was born on Ram Navami. Navratri and Ram Navami are both major festivals in India. On this day, Goddess Durga and Lord Rama are worshipped in every house. Navratri is celebrated and halwa puri is served to the girls. At the same time, devotees take a bath in the Ganga river on Ram Navami. The festival of Rama Navami is celebrated on the Navami of Chaitra Shukla. According to Hindu beliefs, Lord Rama was born on this day. Today People can send these latest and popular Ram Navami 2021 wishes and greetings to their dear ones via text messages, picture messages, GIFs, videos, and SMSes as well.

On Ram Navami, Lord Vishnu was incarnated as Lord Rama to end the atrocities of Ravana. Lord Rama is the seventh incarnation of Vishnu, who was born in Tretayuga. During Navratri, devotees worship different forms of Maa Durga in homes. Some keep fast for nine whole days. Devotees fast to bring peace, happiness and success in life. Shailputri is worshipped on the first day of Navratri. Brahmacharini on the second day, Chandraghanta on the third day, Kushmanda on the fourth day, Skandmata on the fifth day, Katyayani on the sixth day, Kalratri on the seventh day, Mahagauri on the eighth day and Siddhidatri on the ninth day. We also worship Ram ji on the ninth day. It is a nice feeling to connect with your friends, family, relatives and greet them with festive greetings on this auspicious day. If you are looking for the top trending Hindi wishes and Ram Navami 2021, then you need not worry, as we have you covered. We, at LatestLY, present you a list of the best and popular Ram Navami greetings and messages which you will love to share with your loved ones:

On this day, Sri Ramakatha is heard in groups. Ramcharit Manas is recited along with Sri Rama Stroth. The idol of Lord Shri Rama is also placed in a swing in many places. Some also observe a fast on Ram Navami as it is believed that keeping fast on Ramnavami brings prosperity.

