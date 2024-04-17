Ram Navami is an important day for the Hindus, as the day marks the birth of Lord Rama, who is revered as the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. It falls on the ninth day of the Chaitra month in the Hindu calendar, which usually corresponds to March or April in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Rama Navami 2024 will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. The Rama Navami Madhyahna Muhurat will be from 11:08 am to 1:36 pm. On the occasion of Ram Navami 2024, if you are looking online for Lord Ram pictures, Jai Shri Ram photos, Rama images, and Lord Ram wallpapers, we have got you covered. You can download these latest Ram Navami 2024 images, Jai Shree Ram pics, and trending Rama images and share them with your family, friends, and loved ones to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. Ram Navami 2024 Sand Art: Sudarsan Pattnaik's Sand Art Marks the Occasion With a Stunning, Colourful Sculpture Celebrating the Birth of Lord Ram.

The day of Ram Navami is considered very auspicious by devotees of Shri Ram. Devotees visit temples dedicated to Lord Rama to offer prayers and seek his blessings. Special ceremonies are conducted in temples, including the recitation of the Ramayana, the epic depicting the life of Lord Rama. According to the scriptures, Lord Rama was born during the Madhyahna period, which is the middle of the Hindu day. The midpoint of Madhyahna marks the moment when Shri Rama was born, and temples symbolise this moment as the birth moment of Lord Rama. Ram Navami 2024 Wishes, Messages and HD Wallpapers: WhatsApp DPs, Lord Rama Photos, Quotes, Greetings, 'Jai Shree Ram' Slogans and Banners To Share With Loved Ones.

On this day, devotional songs and hymns praising Lord Rama are sung throughout the day in temples and households. Many devotees observe fasts on this day. Some may observe partial fasts, while others may refrain from eating altogether until sunset.

