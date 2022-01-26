Republic Day is celebrated every year in the country with great pomp. We will celebrate our 73rd Republic Day on January 26, 2022. The whole country waits for this day. Tricolour is hoisted with pomp in government and private establishments. Perhaps this question comes to your mind why do we celebrate Republic Day on 26 January. Here we have brought some interesting things related to Republic Day for you. Republic Day was celebrated for the first time on 26 January 1950. On this day the first President of India, Dr. Rajendra Prasad had hoisted the flag with a 21-gun salute and declared India a full republic. Since then Republic Day is celebrated in the country on 26 January every year. Republic Day Images & Gantantra Diwas HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Republic Day 2022 With WhatsApp Messages, SMS, Patriotic Quotes and Greetings.

The Constitution of India was implemented in the year 1950. The Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on 26 November 1949 to become an independent republic and establish the rule of law in the country. On 26 January 1950, the constitution was implemented with a democratic government system. That is, the constitution came into force after 2 years 11 months and 18 days. India was declared a full republic on this day. This year on 26th January we will celebrate our 73rd Republic Day. The Republic Day program will start from 23 January i.e. Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti, whereas till last year it used to start from 24 January. At the same time, this time the Amar Jawan Jyoti will not be lit at India Gate, because it has been merged into the National War Memorial.

India's Independence Day was celebrated for the first time on this day. Independence Day was celebrated on 26 January until independence on 15 August 1947. In order to give importance to the date of declaration of Purna Swaraj on 26 January 1930, the constitution was implemented on 26 January 1950 and 26 January was declared as Republic Day.

