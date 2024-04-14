Bohag Bihu, also known as Assamese New Year, is one of the most significant festivals celebrated in Assam. It marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year and falls in mid-April. The festival is deeply rooted in Assamese culture and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour across the state. The Bohag Bihu festivities are held for 7 days. This year, Bohag Bihu 2024 will be celebrated on April 14 and the festivities will last till April 20. Bohag Bihu 2024 is just around the corner and hence, we have compiled a list of Happy Bohag Bihu greetings and messages, Assamese New Year wishes, Bohag Bihu wallpapers, Bohag Bihu 2024 pics, Bohag Bihu images which you can easily download and share with your family and friends. You can also download these Bohag Bihu pics and send them to your loved ones as Happy Bohag Bihu 2024 wishes on the special occasion of Assamese New Year.

Bohag Bihu Greetings (FIle Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A very happy Bohag Bihu to you and your family! Let’s begin this new year with loads of happiness, love and prosperity.

Bohag Bihu Greetings (FIle Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May this Bohag Bihu bring you and your family joy, peace and prosperity and the strength to endure the highs and lows of life. Happy Bohag Bihu!

Bohag Bihu Greetings (FIle Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let us begin this new year with a fresh and happy start! I wish that all your dreams come true in this new year. Happy Bohag Bihu!

Bohag Bihu Greetings (FIle Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May this Bihu bring you and your family all the love, abundance, happiness and peace you seek. Wishing you a very happy Bohag Bihu!

Bohag Bihu Greetings (FIle Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Enjoy this festive season with singing and dancing. I wish you health, wealth and success in the coming year. Sending you my heartiest Bohag Bihu wishes. Have a great one!

Like any festival in India, food plays a significant role in Assamese New Year celebrations. On the day of Bohag Bihu, families prepare elaborate feasts comprising traditional Assamese delicacies and enjoy with family and friends. Cultural programs featuring traditional music and dance performances are organised in villages, towns, and cities across Assam. These programs showcase the rich cultural heritage of the northeastern state and add to the festive spirit. Assamese New Year celebrations are held annually and are marked with cultural performances, delicious food, and a sense of togetherness among the people of Assam.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2024 06:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).