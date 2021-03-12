Happy Shab-E-Miraj 2021! In Islam, the incident of Shab-e-Miraj has been considered the most important and miraculous. It is said that on the 27th night of Rajab month in the Islamic lunar calendar, Prophet Mohammad had scheduled a forty-day journey from Mecca to Jerusalem in just a few hours, then travelled to all the seven princely places to see the mighty Allahhatala. The day is celebrated by Muslims with great zeal and enthusiasm. This year, on March 12, 2021, Shab-e-Meraj (Shab-e-Meraj), the festival of Shabe Meraj, will be celebrated, which is a major Islamic festival celebrated on the twenty-seventh night of the month of Rajab. Shab in Arabic means night, so this night is also called an important night of Muhammad Sallallahu Alaih and Sallam's meeting with Allah. To celebrate the day, you can download out Shab-e-Miraj messages, Islamic quotes, wallpapers, greetings and WhatsApp status from below absolutely free. These Shab e-Miraj wishes and messages, Shab e-Miraj 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Shab e-Miraj Mubarak Facebook Status Pictures are an extremely beautiful way of sending warm wishes.

On the night of Shab-e-Meraj, the people of Islam offer nafil namaz and also offer prayers in the Quran, because on this night, prayer is of special importance. Apart from this, people also congratulate their friends and relatives on this festival. You can congratulate your loved ones for this important festival of Islam through these beautiful HD images, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook messages, GIFs, wallpapers. So here you go, we have for you the best Shab e-Miraj 2021, here are some Shab e-Miraj wishes and messages, Shab e-Miraj 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Shab e-Miraj Mubarak Facebook Status Pictures that you can share on a holy day.

Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Rahmaton Ki Hai Yeh Raat, Namazon Ka Rakhna Sath, Manwa Lena Rab Say Her Bat, Duaon Main Rakhna Yaad, Mubarak Ho Aap Sab Ko Shab-e-Miraj.

Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aaj Ek Hasi Aur Baant Lo Aj Aik Dua or Mang Lo Aj Ek Ansoo or Pee Lo Aaj Ek Zindgi or Jee Lo Aaj Ik Sapna Aur Daykh Lo Aj. Shab-e-Meraj Mubarik Ho.

Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Rab E Kainaat Se Dua Hai Ke Aaj Jab Muqaddar Likha Jaey to ALLAH PAK Har Dukh, Burai, Pareshani, Gham, Beemari, Aur Nuqsaan Se Aap Ko Aur Hum Sub Ko Maaf Farmaye. Shab-e-Miraj.

Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak

Shab-e-Miraj WhatsApp Stickers

This Shab-e-Miraj, send out amazing WhatsApp stickers for thi event which is available for download here. We wish you all Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak, may Almighty Allah bless you and your family with lots of success and good health.

Significantly, there are two parts of this visit of Mohammad Saheb, which is called Isra and Meraj. According to Islamic beliefs, Mohammed saheb got the experience of different signs of Allah during the visit of Isra and Meraj on this day. He met Allah on this day. The first part of this journey is called Isra and the second part is called Meraj.

