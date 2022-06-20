Known to be one of the holiest Hindu months, Shravana or Sawan is observed with immense zeal and fervour in the entire country. It is the fifth month of the Hindu calendar which begins with Ashadha Purnima. Shravana (Sawan) 2022 starts on July 14, Thursday, and it will be celebrated till August 12, Friday. Every Monday of this month is considered auspicious when holy prayers and fasts take place in temples all across the nation.

Sawan Maas is celebrated to worship Lord Shiva as all the rituals of the holy month revolve around devotees praying to him for prosperity and the promising beginnings of their work. It is believed that spiritual cleansing can also be accomplished by worshipping Lord Shiva. Several pujas are conducted during Shravana, with the most important being Rudrabhishekam Puja and Laghu Rudra Puja. They're performed by pandits in temples to appease Lord Shiva and pray to him for a healthy and peaceful life. Sawan (Shravana) Month 2022 Start & End Dates: List of Sawan Somwar Vrat Days, Puja Vidhi and Significance of Observing Fast on Mondays for Lord Shiva

People celebrate the traditional month in full pomp and show. Singing and dancing during the rituals are normal, but sending out wishes to your close ones on this auspicious occasion is a must! Get Happy Shravana 2022 Wishes & Sawan Maas Greetings to send to your friends and family. Send these HD Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, Wallpapers and SMS and observe the traditions in style!

Happy Shravana 2022 Wishes & Sawan Maas Greetings

WhatsApp Message for Shravan 2022 Reads: "Mandir Ki Ghanti, Aarti Ki Thali. Nadi Ke Kinare Suraj Ki Lali, Zindagi Laye Khushi Ki Bahar, Mubarak Ho Aapko Sawan ka Somwaar. Happy Sawan!"

WhatsApp Message for Shravan 2022 Reads: "May the Glory of Lord Shiva Vanish All the Troubles in Your Life. May these Wishes for Shravan Bring in a Ray of Hope and Prosperity."

WhatsApp Message for Shravan 2022 Reads: "Sawan Maas Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen"

WhatsApp Message for Shravan 2022 Reads: "May Lord Shiva Keep Us Safe, Healthy, Happy and Give Us the Strength To Stay Away From Negativity. Happy Sawan!"

WhatsApp Message for Shravan 2022 Reads: "May the Almighty Lord Shiva bless you all good health. Happy Shravan!"

Worship Lord Shiva for all the blessings and peace you want to attain. This Shravana, celebrate with people around and let them get rid of their fears and problems by sending out good and positive Wishes & Greetings that we've brought for you! Happy Shravana in Advance!

