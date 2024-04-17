Rama Navami 2024 will be celebrated on April 17. This annual commemoration celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Rama and is celebrated on the last day of the Chaitra Navaratri commemoration. The celebration of Ram Navami is filled with bhajans, puja, visiting Ram temples, and taking out grand Rath Yatra processions that celebrate the teachings of Lord Rama and retell the Ramayana on this day. Sharing Rama Navami 2024 wishes and messages, Ram Navami 2024 images and wallpapers, Happy Rama Navami greetings, Ram Navami WhatsApp stickers, and Happy Ram Navami 2024 Facebook status pictures with family and friends is also a common practice. Ram Navami 2024: Ayodhya Ram Mandir To Celebrate Last Day of Chaitra Navratri With Great Fervour, 56 Types of Bhog Prasad To Be Offered.

The festival falls on the ninth day of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of the lunar cycle of Chaitra. The seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu, Lord Rama, is known to be a righteous and good-hearted king whose life and work instilled the message that good will always prevail. Every year, Rama Navami celebrations are commemorated with great fervour and enthusiasm by devotees across the country, with people visiting local Ram temples, offering their prayers, and singing special Ram Bhajans and aartis to appease the almighty.

Important celebrations on this day take place at Ayodhya and numerous Rama temples all over India. Taking out Ratha yatras (chariot processions) of Rama, Sita, Lakshmana, and Hanuman is also a common practice to celebrate this day with the community. As we prepare to celebrate Rama Navami 2024, here are some Rama Navami 2024 wishes and messages, Ram Navami 2024 images and wallpapers, Happy Rama Navami greetings, Ram Navami WhatsApp stickers, and Happy Ram Navami 2024 Facebook status pictures that you can share online. Ram Navami 2024 Bhog Items: From Coconut Ladoo to Rice Kheer, 5 Sweet Dishes That Can Be Offered As Prasad to Lord Rama.

Ram Navami Wishes

Ram Navami Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Ram Navami Greetings

Ram Navami Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Ram Navami Images

Ram Navami Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Ram Navami Wallpapers

Ram Navami Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Ram Navami Stickers

Ram Navami Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

We hope that Rama Navami 2024 celebrations brings with it peace, love, and prosperity for all. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Ram Navami!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 17, 2024 05:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).