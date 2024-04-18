Swaminarayan Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated on April 17. This annual commemoration celebrates the birth anniversary of the noted Hindu yogi, Shri Swaminarayan, who is revered and followed by millions of people across the country. He is believed to be a manifestation of Lord Krishna or the highest manifestation of Lord Purushottama, who built the essence of the Swaminarayan Sampradaya. As we prepare to celebrate Swaminarayan Jayanti 2024, people are sure to share Happy Swaminarayan Jayanti wishes and messages, Swaminarayan Jayanti 2024 greetings, Swaminarayan Jayanti images and wallpapers, Happy Swaminarayan Jayanti 2024 WhatsApp stickers, and Facebook status pictures with family and friends. Swaminarayan Jayanti 2024: Date, Time, Significance and All You Need To Know About the Occasion.

The celebration of Swaminarayan Jayanti is usually marked on the same day as Rama Navami celebrations. Shri Swaminarayan is believed to have been born on April 3, 1781, marked on the Navami tithi in the Hindu month of Chaitra according to the Vikram Samvat calendar. This is also the date that marks the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. The celebration of Swaminarayan Jayanti is mainly marked in the community by organising special aartis, pujas, and events. People also observe the stringent Swaminarayan Jayanti Fast, where they abstain from drinking even water on this occasion.

Revisiting the teachings of Shri Swaminarayan and reflecting on one’s life are all common practices on this day. As we prepare to celebrate Swaminarayan Jayanti 2024, here are some Happy Swaminarayan Jayanti wishes and messages, Swaminarayan Jayanti 2024 greetings, Swaminarayan Jayanti images and wallpapers, Happy Swaminarayan Jayanti 2024 WhatsApp stickers, and Facebook status pictures that you can share with family and friends. Ram Navami 2024 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Rama Navami With WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Quotes and SMS to Family and Friends.

It is important to note that the celebration of Swaminarayan Jayanti mainly builds up at the 10.10 pm mark, when Shri Swaminarayan is believed to have been born. To mark the occasion, a divine murti of Shree Swaminarayan Bhagawan is placed in a small swing, and a special aarti is performed at all Shri Swaminarayan Mandirs at the same time. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Swaminarayan Jayanti 2024!

