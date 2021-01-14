Thai Pongal or Surya Pongal is the main day of the four-day harvest festival celebrated in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. It falls on the second day, the same day the rest of the country observes Makar Sankranti as per regional rituals and traditions. This year, Pongal will take place from January 13 to 16, with the main day, Thai Pongal 2021 falling on January 14. A day before, Bogi or Bhogi takes place, which is all about making preparations for the main festival day. For Thai Pongal 2021, check out the collection of Happy Pongal wishes, Pongal 2021 photos, Thai Pongal greetings, Happy Pongal 2021 wishes, status, WhatsApp Stickers, Pongal SMS, quotes and wallpapers to send to your family and friends.

On Thai Pongal, people wake up early and take a holy bath. The same day people celebrating Makar Sankranti also take a holy dip in River Ganges. Coming back to Pongal, the day symbolizes fortune, prosperity and abundance. "Pongal" means "to boil, overflow" or "bubbling up" and it is in reference to an important dish prepared during Pongal festival in Tamil Nadu and Sankranthi festival in Andhra Pradesh. The traditional Pongal dish is a popular South Indian rice dish prepared from rice from freshly cut paddy, milk and sugar or gur (jaggery).

During the preparation of Pongal dish, rice is cooked while froth is allowed to overflow the utensil with the people chanting, "pongalo pongal". This spilling of the dish represents prosperity, wealth, abundance and growth. This is then served on banana leaves to family and friends. Pongal is a time for socializing with people ensuring to spend good family time with their loved ones.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Harvest Festival Fill Your Heart With Calm and Healthy Thoughts. Happy Pongal!

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Bounteous Occasion, May Happiness Comes to You in All Abundance. Happy and Prosperous Pongal 2020 to You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us All Join Our Hands To Pray for Happiness and Glory in Our Lives. Happy Prosperous Pongal Valthukkal to You and Your Family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Be Blessed This Pongal With Good Health, Success and Happiness. Warm Wishes on Pongal to You.

How to Download Thai Pongal 2021 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download lovely Thai Pongal 2021 WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store online. HERE is the download link. Pongal is also celebrated by the Indian diaspora in the United States of India, Malaysia, Singapore and the United Kingdom. Hope this festival brings feelings of joy and happiness in your life. Happy Pongal 2021!

