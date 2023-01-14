Happy Pongal 2023! Pongal, also known as Thai Pongal, is a four-day Hindu harvest festival celebrated by Tamils in India and Sri Lanka. As you celebrate Thai Pongal 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled Thai Pongal 2023 wishes, Happy Thai Pongal greetings, images and HD wallpapers, Happy Pongal Facebook Status Pictures, Pongal 2023 SMS, Pongal images, sayings and Happy Pongal 20223 WhatsApp messages that you can share with family and friends to celebrate the harvest festival. When Is Thai Pongal 2023? Know Date, Customs, Celebration, Shubh Muhurat and Significance of The Four-Day Hindu Harvest Festival.

According to the Tamil solar calendar, the auspicious festival is observed at the start of the month Thai, which usually falls on January 14 or January 15, depending on the sun's orbit around the earth that particular year. In 2023, Pongal will begin on January 14 and will end on January 17, 2023. The origins of the Pongal festival date back over 2000 years. Religious texts inform that people in the ancient Chola Empire days also used to celebrate the festival, and it has been marked since then.

Thai Pongal is one of the most important festivals celebrated by people in the southern states of India, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Puducherry. The festival is also celebrated with great fanfare by Tamilians in Sri Lanka and by the Tamil diaspora worldwide. On this special occasion, you can share these Thai Pongal wishes and greetings in the form of WhatsApp messages, images, wallpapers, and SMS with your friends and loved ones. Pongal 2023 Full Calendar With Dates of Bhogi, Thai Pongal, Mattu Pongal and Kanum Pongal.

Happy Thai Pongal 2023 Greetings and Messages

Thai Pongal 2023 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish You a Happy Pongal. Hope This Thai Pongal Brings Happiness to Your Life.

Thai Pongal 2023 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Happiness Be Showered in Your Life This Year, Good Fortune Enter Your Home and Success Touch Your Feet. I Wish You and Your Family a Very Happy Pongal.

Thai Pongal (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish This Pongal Fills Your Life With Love, Happiness, Prosperity, Health and Spirituality. Here’s Wishing You a Very Happy Pongal.

Thai Pongal Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate This Day With a Heart Filled With Cheer and Fervour. Sending My Warmest Greetings to You and Your Family This Pongal.

First Thai Pongal 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Pongal Marks Joy and Brings Along Positivity. May This Festival of Harvest Season Be One That Brings Along With It All That’s Best and Everything You Deserve.

The festival is dedicated to the Sun God. The four days of the Pongal festival are called Bhogi Pongal, Surya Pongal, Mattu Pongal and Kanum Pongal. Happy Thai Pongal 2023!

