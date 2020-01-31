Happy Valentine's Day 2020 Wishes in Advance: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Love Quotes, Greetings and SMS to Send Your Partner Ahead of The Festival of Love

Happy Valentine's Day in advance (Photo Credits: File Image)

The beginning of February marks the celebratory vibe of love and romance, as it nears the celebration of Valentine's Day 2020. February begins tomorrow, which means within a week, people will begin celebrating the Valentine Week. A week-long celebration before the actual celebrations of Valentine's Day, every romantic couple love marking these days, from gifting roses to giving kisses. And while the actual celebration is still two weeks away, you can always send out your Happy Valentine's Day messages and wishes in advance. On the actual day of celebration, there will, of course, be messages, greetings and love quotes passed across, but you can start your celebrations and show your excitement already. To make things easier for you, we have compiled a few Happy Valentine's Day 2020 messages, images, greetings, love quotes, GIF images, SMS which you can download for free and send everyone. WhatsApp and Hike stickers are another way of sending out your wishes, we have also compiled a bit of those. Valentine Week 2020 Day-Wise Date Sheet in PDF For Free Download Online: Rose Day, Kiss Day to Valentine’s Day, Check Calendar With Full Dates to Celebrate the Festival of Love.

Valentine's Day is observed every year on February 14 as an honour to Saint Valentine. Since the 14th century, the day has been associated with romance when the concept of courtly love flourished. Over the year, with films and TV series the celebrations have taken a commercial turn but those who marked it to the tee, know the fun of it all. For die-hard romantic couples, this is a time to go all lovey-dovey and express what you feel for your partner. You can start your celebrations and make your lover feel special with love messages, quotes, heart images, stickers or greetings. We have thus compiled some Valentine's Day messages in advance, Happy Valentine's Day images, love GIFs, greetings and quotes to send everyone. Valentine’s Day 2020 Gifts for Her: Romantic Gift Ideas to Woo Your Girlfriend / Wife on This Special Day of Love.

WhatsApp Message Reads: There Is No Art Bigger Than the Art of Love. So I Would Like to Paint and Draw This Love Bond Stronger and Brighter With Colors of Love. Happy Valentine’s Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Locks Are Never Made Without a Matching Key. Luckily for Me, You Came Into This World With the Key That Unlocks My Heart. It’s Safe to Say That We’re Meant to Be. Happy Valentine’s Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Spread the Love in the Air and Let Everyone Feel It in Their Hearts. Let Us Make This Valentine’s Day a Great Memory in Our Minds! Happy Valentine’s Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Love Is the Glue That Holds Us Together and Keeps Us Smiling Every Day of the Year. On This Beautiful Day, We Celebrate This Love of a Lifetime. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Valentine's Day GIFs

You can easily use the above GIF and send your message full of love to your partner.

Valentine's Day WhatsApp Stickers

One of the many ways of conveying your messages through a click of a button is via WhatsApp stickers. There are special festive sticker packs which are introduced every time. You too can download Happy Valentine's Day stickers from the Play Store and send everyone. Click here to download these special love stickers. The above messages, images and greetings are a wonderful way to convey your feelings to everyone well in advance. So while we are still two weeks away, download the above images and messages and wish your partner a very Happy Valentine's Day 2020!