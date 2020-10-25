Happy Dussehra 2020 to all our readers! Also called Vijayadashami, it is on this very occasion when Goddess Durga had defeated demon Mahishasura, Lord Ram had defeated Ravana, and Arjuna had killed over a million Kuru soldiers, while defeating Bhishma, Drona, Ashwatthama, Karna, and Kripacharya in the battlefield. So this day is a celebration of the victory of Good over Evil. The festive occasion of Dussehra also marks the end of the 9-day festive period of Navratri. And how can you miss out on sending your heartfelt wishes of Happy Dussehra with your loved ones. If you are searching for Hindi Dussehra 2020 messages and greetings, Dussehra 2020 wishes, Happy Vijayadashami messages, Dussehra 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, Ravan Dahan HD images and wallpapers we have got it all here. Dussehra 2020 Marathi Wishes and Ravan Dahan HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Facebook Photos and Vijayadashami Messages to Wish Everyone Shubh Dasara.

To share these popular with your dear ones, then you can share them via picture messages, text messages, and SMSes too. You can also download these Dussehra wishes, and convert them in GIFs and videos using any relevant mobile app. With this, you will be able to upload your Hindi Dussehra wishes’ video on Instagram Reels, Chingari, and Roposo mobile apps. You can always find an amazing collection of creative Dussehra stickers on WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers, which you share on respective platforms. If you are looking for the most popular and top-trending collection of Dussehra wishes, then worry not, as you have reached the right place. We, at LatestLY, bring you the latest and best collections of Hindi Dussehra 2020 wishes, which you will enjoy sharing with your friends, family, relatives, colleagues, etc.

Dussehra Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Good Wishes for a Joyous Vijayadashmi! May Goddess Durga Grant All Your Wishes and Bless You With Good Health, Success and Happiness.

Happy Dussehra greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: May This Dussehra Bring You Loads of Joy, Success and Prosperity, and May Your Worries Burn Away with the Effigy of Ravan. Happy Dussehra

Happy Dussehra images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Today That Good Turned Victorious. Let's Celebrate. Shubh Dussehra 2020!

Happy Dussehra images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: May Lord Rama Keep Lighting Your Path of Success and May You Achieve Victory in Every Phase of Life. Jay Shree Ram. Happy Dussehra!

Happy Dussehra wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: On This Special Day As You Celebrate Valour & Courage, We Wish You a Happy Dussehra!

Here's a Video of Happy Dussehra Greetings

On this auspicious day, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very “Dussehra 2020”, and hope this festival brings good vibes to your family and friends. Do share these popular collections of Hindi Dussehra messages and wishes with your loved one on this day, making them feel special on this festive occasion of Dussehra, also popularly known as ‘Vijayadashmi’.

