Happy Vishu 2024 Wishes and Vishu Ashamsakal Images: Vishu is a traditional festival celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm in the southern state of Kerala. The day falls on the first day of the month of Medam in the Malayalam Calendar, which usually falls on April 14 or 15 in the Gregorian calendar. According to the lunar calendar of Hindus, Vishu is the first day of the month of Medam in the Malayalam calendar. In the Malayalam Calendar, the New Year starts on the first day of Chingam. This year, in 2024, the auspicious festival of Vishu will be observed on Thursday, April 14. According to Drik Panchang, the Sankranti Moment on Vishu Kani occurring at 9:15 PM on April 13. As the traditional festival is just around the corner, have compiled a list of Vishu 2024 wishes and messages, Vishu Ashamsakal images, Vishu 2024 greetings, Vishu pics, Vishu images, Vishu Ashamsakal greetings and Vishu Ashamsakal HD wallpapers and SMS that you can share with your family and friends.

The term ‘Vishu’ originates from the Sanskrit word ‘Viuvam,’ which translates to ‘equal,’ symbolising the balance between day and night during the spring equinox. The day is considered auspicious and is believed to bring prosperity and good luck for the year ahead. You can download Happy Vishu 2024 wishes, Vishu Ashamsakal images and more and send them to your loved ones as Vishu pics, Vishu messages and Vishu wallpapers to your loved ones.

Happy Vishu (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Vishnu Fill Your Life With Love, Peace, and Joy Throughout the Year, Happy Vishu

Happy Vishu (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let's Start Our Life Fresh and Make It Blissful Forever and Ever, Happy Vishu

Happy Vishu (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Day, Let's Bring Positive and Peaceful Energy to Us and Our Surroundings, Wish You a Peaceful Vishu

Happy Vishu (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish This New Year Strengthens Our Friendship and Take It to a New and Strong Level, Happy Vishu

Happy Vishu (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: God Created the World on This Day for His Followers. May You Find New Hope and Happiness in Your Heart To Make Your Life Beautiful! Happy Vishu

The festival of Vishu marks the first day of the astronomical year. On this day, Lord Vishnu and his incarnation of Lord Krishna are worshipped, as the deity is considered as the god of time. It is believed on this day, Krishna slew the asura-king Narakasura and because of this reason, Lord Krishna idols are venerated on this occasion. Another famous ritual on Vishu is the Vishukkaineetam, which means gifting money to children, servants and tenants by elders of the family. We wish you all a very Happy Vishu 2024!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2024 05:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).