Happy World Friendship Day 2020 Greetings and HD Images: International Friendship Day or International Day of Friendship or World Friendship Day is celebrated every year on July 30. Now, the global event of International Friendship Day is not to be confused with Friendship Day observance in India, which takes place on the 1st Sunday in August. This year, Friendship Day 2020 will be celebrated on August 2. While the date may vary, celebrations proposed by the UN day and other BFF Days of other countries is all about celebrating friendships, bond, and unity. And for that we have a plethora of World Friendship Day greetings, International Friendship Day 2020 messages, Happy Friendship Day 2020 HD images, Friendship Day wallpapers, Friendship Day WhatsApp Stickers and so on. All of these are available for free download. Happy Friendship Day 2020 Greetings & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, Greeting Cards, SMS and Quotes to Wish Your Friends,

On April 27, 2011, the General Assembly of the United Nations declared July 30 as official International Friendship Day. However, some countries, including India, celebrate Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August. The occasion of International Friendship Day, like Friendship Day, is celebrated in high spirits too. After all, who needs a reason to celebrate, hang out, or chill with your best friends? The occasion comes as an opportunity to thank all your friends who have been with you in your times of need and joy alike. International Friendship Day 2020 Quotes and HD Images: Friendship Sayings To Celebrate the Beautiful Bond Between You And Your BFF!

Individuals can also send across these newest and trending 2020 International Day of Friendship messages and greetings via SMSes, picture messages, and text messages on chat apps as well. If you are searching for Friendship Day GIFs or videos, then all you have to do is download these latest International Friendship Day HD greetings and convert them using an app, and share them on Insta Reels, Chingari, Roposso, etc.

International Day of Friendship (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Friends Are More Like Family and You Guys Are My Heart. Happy Friendship Day My Best Friends, I Love You! May We Always Be Like This. Happy Friendship Day 2020!

International Day of Friendship (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hugs and More Hugs Are Sent to You My Special Friend Wishing You Much Happiness. Happy Friendship Day 2020!

International Day of Friendship (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hey Bestie, Happy Friendship Day! You Are One of the Kindest, Funniest, and Most Helpful One I’ve Ever Met. Let’s Stick to Each Other Forever! Happy Friendship Day 2020!

International Day of Friendship (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: True Friendship Is Something That Lights Up Your Darkest Days. Hold On to It, Because Best Friend Will Always Be There for You No Matter What You Say or Do. Happy Friendship Day 2020!

International Day of Friendship (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Remember When We Met for the First Time, We Talked For Hours and Giggled While Gossiping About Others. Happy International Friendship Day!

How to Download Friendship Day WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can also take help of WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers, on respective platforms, and share them with zeal and joy. HERE is the download link to get Friendship Day WhatsApp Stickers for International Friendship Day 2020!

Happy International Friendship Day 2020 Greetings: Celebrate Friendship With These Wishes & Images

We at LatestLY, wish you a very special “Happy International Friendship Day 2020’. We hope you have a great time with your friends and would love to share these popular International Day of Friendship messages with them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2020 07:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).