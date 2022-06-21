International Day of Yoga is an annual celebration of yoga worldwide. It is celebrated every year on June 21. International Day of Yoga was first observed in 2015. Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, proposed the idea of observing this day on June 21 as it is the longest day of the year and is already observed in many countries with different rituals. As you celebrate International Day of Yoga 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. From Naukasana to Baddha Konasana, 5 Easy Yoga Poses for Kids

Yoga is a group of physical, mental and spiritual practices or disciplines which originated in ancient India and aim to control and still the mind, recognising a detached witness consciousness untouched by the mind and mundane suffering. International Day of Yoga is officially recognised by the United Nations and aims to promote yoga at an international level. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them International Day of Yoga 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS. PM Narendra Modi Urges All To Make This Yoga Day a Success and Further Popularise Yoga

Happy Yoga Day 2022 Greetings

Happy Yoga Day (File Image)

Image Reads: Yoga Takes You Into the Present Moment. The Only Place Where Life Exists.

International Yoga Day WhatsApp Status

International Yoga Day 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Status Reads: Warm Wishes on Yoga Day. Practising Yoga Daily Is Something That Is Possible for Each One of Us To Do. Let Us Embrace It for a Better and Healthy Life.

Yoga Day Messages

Yoga Day Quote (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Yoga Is the Fountain of Youth. You’re Only As Young as Your Spine Is Flexible. – Bob Harper.

Quotes To Share On Yoga Day 2022

Happy Yoga Day (File Image)

WhatsApp SMS Reads: Yoga Is Possible for Anybody Who Really Wants It. Yoga Is Universal, but Don’t Approach Yoga With a Business Mind Looking for Worldly Gain!!

Happy International Day Of Yoga 2022

International Day Of Yoga 2022 SMS (File Image)

Telegram Pic Reads: International Yoga Day Celebrates the Healing and Calming Spirit of Yoga. Happy Yoga Day to All!

International Day of Yoga 2022 Wishes: Images, Wallpapers, Messages & Quotes To Celebrate Yoga Day

In 2015, millions of enthusiasts came out to celebrate this day. Various events and camps were organised at the state and country level to indulge more and more people in yoga and make them aware of its benefits. Since then, it has been observed worldwide with large-scale celebrations. Here are messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone a Happy International Day of Yoga 2022!

