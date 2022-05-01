Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2022 is here and you must be looking for the wishes and messages of Selamat Hari Raya Haji. A public holiday is observed in Malaysia for Eid al-Adha. Malaysian Muslims celebrate Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri on this day. People greet each other on this special occasion, and "Selmat Hari Raya" is a traditional greeting used by Malay Muslims, which means "Happy Hari Raya." Hari Raya Aidilfitri, the festival of the breaking of the fast, a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims in Malaysia. Hari Raya literally means "celebration day", and Hari Raya Aidilfitri is referred to the day that marks the end of Ramadan. If you do not know Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of dawn-to-sunset strict, waterless fasting. That's why we bring you Selamat Hari Raya Haji 2022 Images, Aidilfitri Mubarak, Hari Raya Whatsapp Stickers, Eid Mubarak HD Wallpapers and Quotes that you can send to wish your family and friends. But before that we wish Hari Raya Aidilfitri to all our Muslim brothers and sisters!

Wishing you all a good time at home with family! Traditionally, to celebrate the day, women either wear a Baju Kurung, Baju Kebaya or Jubah. Whereas, men wear the male version of a Baju Kurung together with a Kain Samping. Meanwhile, you have come to the proper platform, if you are looking for Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2022 Wishes, Wishes, Images, Messages and Quotes. Then here you are at the right place. On this day you can send wishes and messages via WhatsApp, and other messenger apps are one way to celebrate the occasion virtually. Here we bring you Hari Raya Aidilfitri wishes and greetings to send to your loved ones.

To celebrate the day Muslims wake up early to visit the mosque. They pray and thank God for the blessings. Not just that, people seek for forgiveness and receive money from their elders. Just like other celebrations, you will see people dressed in their best clothes, paying a visit to their relatives, family and friends. People feast on traditional delicious food such as Ketupat (Rice cake), Lemang (glutinous rice), etc.

