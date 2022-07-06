Hajj is the yearly procession attended by thousands of Muslims who visit the Kaaba, the "House of God", in the sacred city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia. The pilgrimage ends with the Eid al-Adha festival. Hari Raya Haji means "great day of the Haj", which is marked at the end of the annual Islamic pilgrimage. The festival, also known as Aidiladh, Eid al-Adha or the Great Day of Sacrifice, falls on the 10th day of Zulhijjah, the twelfth month in the Islamic Hijr calendar. Hari Raya Haji is observed throughout the Muslim world as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice everything for Allah, including the life of his son Ishmael. Hari Raya Haji is usually used in place of Eid al-Adha in Malaysia and Singapore. Eid al-Adha 2022 Greetings & Bakrid HD Images: Wallpapers, WhatsApp Messages, Wishes and SMS To Celebrate the Islamic Feast of Sacrifice.

Hari Raya Haji 2022 will be celebrated on July 10 and July 11. The holy occasion reminds worshippers of the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to offer up even his flesh and blood to God. To commemorate the same, people sacrifice an animal known as Korban on the day of Hari Raya Haji. The ritually slaughtered animal is distributed in three parts to needy people, and friends and the last one is kept for the family. Traditional foods such as ketupat and rendang are part of the Eid menu! Furthermore, how can one celebrate such a grand occasion without exchanging greetings? We have compiled a set of lovely wishes, messages, positive quotes, pictures and heartfelt notes that you can share on the occasion of Hari Raya Haji. Hajj 2022 Start Date and End Date: Know Rituals, Rites of Hadj, History and Significance of One of the Five Pillars of Islam.

Happy Hari Raya Haji 2022 Messages

Hari Raya Haji 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Facebook Status Reads: Offer Your Greatest to Allah and Know That Your Sacrifice Will Be Rewarded With the Most Divine Blessings of All. Wishing You a Joyful Hari Raya Haji.

Hari Raya Haji 2022 Quotes

Hari Raya Haji 2022 Messages (File Image)

Wallpaper Reads: May the Brightness and Cheers of Hari Raya Infuse Your Heart and Life With Eternal Joy! Happy Big Eid.

Eid al-Adha 2022 Messages

Hari Raya Haji 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Hari Raya Haji, Everybody! Here's Sending Love and Warm Greetings on the Holiest Occasion of Eid al-Adha.

Hari Raya Haji HD Wallpapers

Hari Raya Haji 2022 Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Sticker Reads: May Allah Settle for Your Good Deeds, Forgive Your Transgressions and Sins and Ease the Struggling. Selamat Hari Raya Haji.

Hari Raya Haji Greetings

Hari Raya Haji 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

HD Image Reads: Selamat Hari Raya Haji 2022. Wishing All Our Muslim Mates a Blessed Eid al-Adha Celebration.

Hari Raya Haji is also known as the Greater Eid, Kurban Bayram, Eid al-Bakr and Bakrid. The celebration of Hari Raya Haji lasts for four days when markets and public places are decorated with sparkly items. Local Muslims will dress up in new or unique clothes, visit friends and relatives, or at times organize Eid parties and cultural functions at home.

