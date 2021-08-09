Hariyali Teej is the first Teej celebration in the month of Shravan that is extremely auspicious and important for Hindus across the world. Teej celebration is known to be a fun-filled festival where women in North Indian states dress up in colourful clothes and get together with their family and friends. Hariyali Teej 2021 will be celebrated on August 11, and it is sure to be one exciting day. As we prepare for the celebration of Hariyali Teej 2021 in India, here is everything you need to know about the Teej celebrations, Hariyali Teej Puja and its significance in our lives.

When is Hariyali Teej 2021?

As mentioned above, Hariyali Teej 2021 will be celebrated on August 11. The celebration usually falls on the Shukla Paksha Tritiya in Shravana month, two days before Nag Panchami. The celebration of Hariyali Teej is said to be extremely important. Below are the Hariyali Teej tithi and timings

Tritiya Tithi Begins - 06:05 PM on August 10, 2021

Tritiya Tithi Ends - 04:53 PM on August 11, 2021

Significance of Hariyali Teej

Hariyali Teej is one of the three important Teej festivals that are observed in the months of Shravan and Bhadrapada. Hariyali Teej is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and symbolises their reunion. Also known as Choti Teej, this celebration is said to signify greenery and women celebrating this festival, therefore, don beautiful green coloured clothing. To celebrate Hariyali Teej, women worship the moon, and some observe the Shravan fast on this day. Hariyali Teej 2021 Mehendi Designs: Intricate Arabic, Indian, Rajasthani, Floral & Bracelet-Style Mehndi Patterns for Front and Back Hand To Apply During Sawan Month.

How is Hariyali Teej Celebrated?

To celebrate Hariyali Teej, married women usually visit their parental homes. They dress up in green-coloured clothing, wear beautiful jewellery, mehendi, etc. to mark the day. Married women pray to Goddess Parvati for a happy and fulfilling married life. The celebration of Hariyali Teej also involves singing Teej songs and dancing with the family and is overall fun and festive time. Many families also send an auspicious gift basket, called Sindhara, for their daughters and daughter-in-law.

The gift basket is filled with various love-filled gifts. From homemade sweets, ghewar, Mehendi cones, bangles to new clothes, Sindhara has everything that one needs to celebrate Hariyali Teej. We hope that this celebration brings with it all the happiness and peace in the world to you and your family. Happy Hariyali Teej.

