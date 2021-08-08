Happy Hariyali Teej 2021! The fast of Hariyali Teej is very special for married women and according to the Hindu calendar, the fast of Hariyali Teej is observed on the third day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Sawan. This year the festival of Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on 11 August 2021. On this day, married women observe a Nirjala(without water) fast for the long life of their husbands and worship Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati. On the day of Hariyali Teej, women wake up early in the morning and take a bath and wear new clothes and worship. Women fast throughout the day and break the fast on the next day.

On the special occasion of Hariyali Teej, women play on floral swings and sing songs of Sawan. On this day women do the solah shringar which is a 16-step beauty ritual. Mehndi forms an important part of the solah shringar and apply designs like the Arabic mehndi designs, Indian mehndi designs, Pakistani mehndi patterns, Indo-Arabic henna designs, Moroccan mehndi designs, Rajasthani floral Mayur mehndi designs to easy backhand mehndi designs, minimalist Mehandi pattern, lace glove Mehandi designs, and so many more. On Hariyali Teej, it is considered lucky to apply Mehendi and if you are looking for the latest Mehandi/mehndi designs to try out, we have some Arabic, Indian, Rajasthani & Floral Trail Mehandi designs:

Trendy Mehendi Design

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DIY Mehndi Design (@diymehndidesign)

Arabic Mehendi Design

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DIY Mehndi Design (@diymehndidesign)

Easy Mehendi Design

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DIY Mehndi Design (@diymehndidesign)

Simple Floral Mehendi Design

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DIY Mehndi Design (@diymehndidesign)

Beautiful Mehendi Design

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DIY Mehndi Design (@diymehndidesign)

Check Out Easy DIY Mehendi Design Video Here:

Pretty Backhand Mehndi Design

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Henna Designs (@__henna.design) on

Full Hand Mehendi Design

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by disha pawar (@mehendi_world_2000) on

Backhand Indian Mehandi Design

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thines makeup and henna (@thines2024) on

Minimal Mehendi Pattern

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nk's henna (@hennaby_ank) on

Pakistani Mehndi design

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Creative Mehndi By Nida (@mehndibynid) on

Full Hand Mehendi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 𝐊P 𝐌𝐄𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐈 𝐀𝐑𝐓 (@kp_mehandi_art) on

Feet Mehndi Design

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mehendi, Henna, Henna Art (@creative_zindagi) on

Feet Mehndi Pattern

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 𝐊P 𝐌𝐄𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐈 𝐀𝐑𝐓 (@kp_mehandi_art) on

Intricate Mehndi Design

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mehandicreations (@mehandi_creations99) on

Simple Backhand Design

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mehandicreations (@mehandi_creations99) on

Beautiful & Easy Sawan Special Mehndi Design (Sawan ki Mehndi Designs Tutorial Video):

On the day of Hariyali Teej, applying green bangles and green clothes form a part of solah shringar (16 makeup rituals) and mehndi holds a very special significance. As per tradition, sweets, clothes and ornaments comes from the in-laws of the girl. On this day women worship by making idols of Shiva and Parvati out of clay as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2021 10:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).