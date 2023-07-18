Hariyali Teej 2023 will be observed on Saturday, August 19. It falls on the third day of the bright half of the lunar month of Shravana, which usually corresponds to July or August in the Gregorian calendar. Hariyali Teej is a traditional Hindu festival celebrated in India, especially in the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Bihar. The word "Hariyali" translates to "greenery" or "green," symbolizing the lush greenery of the monsoon season. Hariyali Teej is primarily a women's festival that celebrates the arrival of the monsoon and the beauty of nature. As you celebrate Hariyali Teej 2023, we are LatestLY, have bought together a collection of mehndi designs that you can try as you start preparing for the day. From Simple Arabic Mehndi Designs to Indian Henna Tattoos, Types of Mehandi Patterns To Celebrate the Day.

Hariyali Teej is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, seeking their blessings for marital bliss and prosperous life. Women observe fasting and offer prayers to the deities. On this day, women dress up in vibrant traditional attire, usually green-coloured clothing, and adorn themselves with jewellery and henna designs. They gather in groups to sing folk songs, dance, and perform traditional rituals. Swings are an integral part of the celebrations, and women enjoy swinging on beautifully decorated swings tied to trees or specially erected swings in homes. Here is a wide range of collections of beautiful mehndi designs that you can try and adorn your hands for the auspicious festival of Hariyali Teej 2023. From Hariyali Teej to Krishna Janmashtami, Check Hindu Festivals Celebrated During Sawan Maas.

Hariyali Teej 2023 Mehndi Designs

Hariyali Teej Special Mehndi Designs

Lord Shiva and Parvati Mehndi Designs

Beautiful Mehndi Designs for Hariyali Teej 2023

Unique Mehndi Designs for Hariyali Teej 2023

The festival also involves exchanging gifts and sweets among relatives and friends. Traditional sweets like ghewar, kheer, and laddoos are prepared and shared. Women visit their maternal homes during this time and receive gifts from their parents and in-laws.

Wishing everyone Happy Hariyali Teej 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2023 02:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).