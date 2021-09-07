Hartalika Teej like other teej festivals is considered to be an important festival for married women. On this day, women fast for good fortune and harmonious married life happy. On this day, women seek blessings of Goddess Gauri and keep a fast waterless. That is why this fast is considered one of the toughest fasts. On the other hand, unmarried girls also observe Hartalika Teej vrat. This fast is kept by them for the attainment of a suitable groom. For Hartalika Teej fasting, sweets, fruits and clothes are sent from the maternal home to the women. New Hartalika Teej 2021 Mehndi Designs: Easy Arabic Mehandi Design Images and Indian Henna Patterns To Apply on Front and Back Hands for Hindu Festival.

According to the Hindu calendar, Hartalika Teej Vrat is observed every year on the third day of Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha. This year this fast will be observed on Thursday, September 9. Let's know about the auspicious time, fasting method and dos and don'ts related to Hartalika Teej fast. On this day Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati are worshiped with proper auspicious rituals for good luck. Women keep this fast for the long life and prosperity of their husbands as well.

Hartalika Teej Puja Vidhi & Mantra

After retiring from the bath you must wear clean clothes. After that clean, the place of worship and take water and flowers in your hand to make a resolution for Hartalika Teej fast. After this, worship according to the puja muhurta in the morning.

Now you must make shivlings, idols of Mata Parvati and Ganesh ji out of clay and anoint Lord Shiva with Gangajal. Offer bhang, datura, belpatra, white sandalwood, white flowers, fruits etc. During this, chant Om Namah Shivaya Mantra. Then offer Akshat, vermilion, flowers, fruits, incense, lamps etc.

Hartalika Teej Muhurta

Tritiya date starts on September 8 from 3:59 am on Wednesday and it ends - on Thursday, September 9 till 2:14 pm. Morning worship time - Thursday, September 9 from 06.03 am to 08.33 am. Pradosh Kaal Puja Muhurta - From 06:33 pm to 08:51 pm on Thursday.

Hartalika Teej 2021 Dos and Don'ts

It is believed that after worshiping Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati on the day of Hartalika Teej, Goddess Parvati should be offered Kheer. You must feed the kheer to the husband later and eat the same kheer to break the fast.

It is said that it is best to donate sari and nettle to five brides after worship.

Every woman observing the fast of Hartalika Teej should not sleep at night. For this fast, Jagran (no sleep) is done throughout the night and Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati are worshipped.

It is believed that the fast of Hartalika Teej is kept without water and fasting and must not break it.

You must keep the fast of Hartalika Teej every year.

Women observing fast should avoid anger on this day.

They should take special care of the elderly on this day.

It is believed that by keeping this fast waterless, offering water in the temple of Lord Shiva and offering Chunari to Mother Parvati, after keeping this fast waterless, there is happiness in married life. It is said that after chanting Om Gaurishankarai Namah, 11 rupees should be tied in the chunari offered to the mother and kept with her.

