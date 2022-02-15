Hazarat Ali, also known as Ali Ibn Abi Talib was the son-in-law of Prophet Mohammed and the first Iman by the Shia Muslims. His birthday is celebrated on the 13th day of Rajab as per the Islamic calendar. Hazarat Ali birthday 2022 will be observed on February 15. It is a very significant festival of the Muslim community. On this day, people celebrate by preparing traditional food and offering prayers at the mosque. As you celebrate this important Muslim festival, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send to all your loved ones to wish them through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Spiritual Quotes, Best Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp SMS, HD Wallpapers, Facebook Status And Texts For The Auspicious Occasion

People celebrate this day by discussing and appreciating Ali’s contribution towards Islam. Children are taught about his great works towards the propagation of Islamic culture. As you celebrate Hazrat Ali Jayanti remembering the contribution of Ali towards Islam, here are beautiful WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to all your family and friends to wish on Hazarat Ali birthday 2022.

Hazarat Ali was born in Mecca. He was the fourth rightly guided Caliph and he ruled from 656 until his assassination in 661. He is known as a very important person in the Muslim community worldwide. Bank holiday is observed in many parts of the country to observe his birthday. People send across messages to their family and friends to wish them on this auspicious day. Here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to all your family and friends to wish them Happy Hazarat Ali Jayanti. Wishing everyone Happy Hazarat Ali Jayanti 2022!

