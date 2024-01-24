When Is Hazrat Ali Jayanti this year? What is Hazrat Ali Birthday 2024 date? Hazrat Ali's birth anniversary day is celebrated in India and parts of the world with a dominant Muslim population. This year, the birthday of Ali ibn Abu Talib or Hazrat Ali will be celebrated on January 25, though it will start on January 24 evening in different parts of the world. The day honours the birth of Hazrat Ali or Ali ibn Abu Talib, who is believed to be the son-in-law of the Prophet Muhammad and also the first Iman by the Shia Muslims. Hazrat Ali was the very first man to accept Islam as his religion and recognise Muhammad as God’s messenger. He is said to be the son-in-law of Prophet Muhammad. The day is also known as Imam Ali’s birthday since he is regarded as the first Imam by Shia Muslims. The birth anniversary of Imam Hazrat Ali is observed every year on the 13th day of Rajab, the seventh month according to the Islamic calendar. Scroll down to learn more about Hazarat Ali’s life and the celebrations of his birthday. January 2024 Holiday Calendar: Check Dates of Major Indian Festivals and International Events in the First Month.

Hazrat Ali Birth Anniversary Date in 2024

In 2024, the birth anniversary of Ali ibn Abu Talib or Hazrat Ali, will be celebrated on January 24 in different parts of the world.

Hazrat Ali History

Ali was born to Abu Talib and his wife Fatima bint Asad around AD 599 on the 13th day of the Islamic calendar of Rajab. He was born inside the Kaaba’s hallowed precinct in Mecca, which is believed to be the most sacred place in Islam. The birthday depends on the lunar calendar of the Islam community. When Abu Talib was hit by poverty, Ali was taken away at age five and raised by Muhammad and his wife, Khadija. As per religious texts, Hazrat Ali married Fatimah, the daughter of Muhammad, and became his son-in-law when he moved to Medina. In Islam, Hazrat Ali is well respected for his courage, ethics, convictions, morality, and faithfulness to the Islamic religion.

As per records, Hazarat Ali is said to have ruled the community till the year 661 and later died from an injury in the head from a poisonous sword at the Great Mosque of Kufa. It is believed that he died on the 19th day of Ramadan. The Great Mosque of Kufa is located in Iraq currently.

Hazrat Ali's Birthday Significance

Hazrat Ali, also known as Ali ibn Abi Talib, is known to be the son-in-law of the founder of Islam, Prophet Mohammad. His birth anniversary is a festive event among devout followers of Islam. He is known for his knowledge, honesty, immense dedication and loyalty to his religion. On the birthday of Hazrat Ali, mosques around the country are beautifully decorated. Also, community feasts are organised at various places to mark the day. Muslims greet each other, remember his sayings and preaching, and offer prayers in the mosque to offer thanks for his contribution.

