The birthday of Hazrat Ali holds great importance among all the Muslims of the world. Muslim followers of Hazrat Ali are eager to know the Hazrat Ali birth anniversy date. According to the Islamic Calendar, every year, the birth anniversary of Imam Hazrat Ali falls on the 13th day of Rajab, the seventh month of the Islamic Year.

Hazrat Ali (RA) was the leader of the Muslim community until 661 AD. He was fatally wounded by Ibn Muljam, who struck him with a poisoned sword while he was praying in the Kufa Mosque in Iraq. Imam Ali succumbed to his injuries on the 20th of Ramadan, 40 AH. Hazrat Ali Birthday 2024 Date: When Is Hazrat Ali Jayanti? Know History, Significance and Celebrations of the Day When Ali Ibn Abi Talib Was Born.

Hazrat Ali Jayanti 2024 Date

This year, the birthday of Hazrat Ali will be observed on Thursday, January 25, in India. Hazrat Ali was the son-in-law of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), the last prophet of Muslims. Hazrat Imam Ali (RA) is also known as Ali ibn Abu Talib. He was a brave leader and is remembered with great honour and reverence among both Shia and Sunni Muslims. Shia Muslims consider Imam Ali as the first Imam.

Hazrat Ali Jayanti 2024 History and Significance

Hazrat Ali (RA) was the first male to embrace Islam after Hazrat Khadija, the wife of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He married Fatimah, the daughter of the Prophet (SAW), whom he loved dearly. Muslims celebrate the birthday of Hazrat Ali (RA) with great reverence and devotion. They perform special prayers, recite the Quran, and share the stories of their life. January 2024 Holiday Calendar: From Makar Sankranti and Lohri to Republic Day; Check Dates of Major Indian Festivals and International Events in the First Month of the Year.

Hazrat Ali (RA) was the son of Abu Talib, the uncle and guardian of Prophet Muhammad (SAW). He was born in the Kaaba in Mecca on Friday, 13th Rajab 23 BH1. He was a courageous and skilful fighter who participated in almost all the battles with the Prophet (SAW). Imam Ali devoted his whole life to serving his faith and became a martyr.

The Uttar Pradesh government has declared a statewide holiday for all schools, both government and private, from Nursery to Class 12th, on January 25, 2024, on the occasion of Muhammad Hazrat Ali's Birth Anniversary.

