Holi 2020: 10 Colourful Facts About The Indian Festival You Didn't Know

Holi facts (Photo Credits: YouTube)

As soon as we get done with the new year celebration, we eagerly wait for the festival of colour, Holi to arrive. The celebration usually falls in the month of March as per the gregorian calendar but when exactly is Holi? The festival of Holi 2020 will be celebrated on March 10. Holika Dahan, which is one of the most important ritual that precedes Holi will be done on March 9, 2020, this year. If you are not aware of the concept of the colourful festival of Holi, I bet if you go to YouTube and look for Holi songs you will know exactly what goes on during the Holi festival. However, if you are still interested to know some really cool facts about Holi, we have compiled a list! Take a look:

Holi is an important Indian festival celebrated in the spring. It is celebrated on the full moon of the Phalgun month according to the Hindu calendar. Many communities begin their New Year on this day. 'Holi' is one of the oldest festivals known in India. Earlier Holi was named 'Holika' or 'Holaka'. Also, Holi is also known as 'Fagua', 'Dhulendi', 'Dol'. Historians believe that this festival was also celebrated by the Aryans, but mostly it was celebrated in eastern India. This festival is also mentioned in the ancient manuscripts and texts of Puranas like Narada Purana and Bhavishya Purana. Akbar's scriptures beautifully describe Holi celebrations with Jodha Bai and Jahangir with Nur Jahan is in history. Holi was called 'Eid-e-Pink' or 'Ab-e-Pashi' (shower of colours) in Shah Jahan's time. There are many forms of Holi in Sanskrit literature. Holi is described as Raas in the Srimad Bhagwat Mahapuran. Women from Barsane, place where Radha was born, play Lathmar Holi with them and Holi is played with colours on Dashami.

Classical music is closely related to Holi. However, without Dhrupad, Dhamar and Thumri, Holi is still incomplete. At the same time, the colour of Holi songs sung at the Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer city of Rajasthan is different.