Holi 2020 Date And Significance: When is Holika Dahan And Dhulandi? Know All About Celebrations Associated With The Festival of Colours

Holika Dahan (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

A very significant festival, the celebration of Holi is soon approaching. Rightly called as the festival of colours, it signifies the arrival of Spring season in India. Holi 2020 will be marked on March 9 and March 10. This festive celebration is divided into two-day celebrations- the Holika Dahan which is called the Choti Holi and the following day Holi, which is the day of playing with colours. So Choti Holi 2020 will be on March 9 which is the day of Holika Dahan. The celebration of Holi (playing of colours) will be on March 10. The way the festival is celebrated also differs from state to state and the names of celebration are also varied. Ahead of this festival, we tell you more about the history, significance and celebrations of Holika Dahan and Holi.

History and Significance of Holika Dahan

The most popular legend behind the Holika Dahan is that of Prahlada, a follower of Lord Vishnu. As per the story, King Hiranyakashipu was a brutal king who considered himself to be God. He wanted everyone to worship him, but his son disagreed and remained a loyal devotee of Lord Vishnu. An infuriated Hiranyakashipu wanted to cruelly punish his son. He asked his sister Holika to help and made Prahlad sit on her lap while she sat in a fire. But Lord Vishnu saved his devotee and Holika was charred in the fire. The Holika bonfire thus signifies a celebration of good over evil.

Since then, people light a bonfire on the night of Choti Holi, which is also called as Holika Dahan. People perform a small pooja and express their devotion to God. The bonfire is said to be symbolic of burning all the bad and evil things.

Celebrations of Holi

The next day following Holika Dahan is the celebration of Holi, which is the festival and celebration with colours. People smear each other with colours and splash water. There are special delicacies made for the day like Gujiya and Puran Poli. A drink called Bhang, which is made with cannabis is also served on this day. Over the year, the celebration of Holi has evolved into Holi parties where there are song and dance with performances.

The festival of Holi is where children are allowed to get dirty with colours and have immense fun. So it is undoubtedly a favourite time for them. Even elderly people get together and join in the celebrations and play with colours. As we get closer to these celebrations, we wish you all a very Happy Holi 2020!