Holi a festival of colours where everyone indulges in fun and frolic. But even as you get mentally prepared to be drenched in colour by family and friends, it's extremely important that you also protect yourself from toxic colours. Also, don't forget to use dry shampoo a day before you go to play Holi. Avoid washing your hair a day prior. By doing this, your scalp would not lose the essential oils present on the hair and on the scalp. This will be a natural way to avoid hair fall. Holi 2021: How to Make Eco-Friendly Natural Colours at Home? Fun Ways and Ingredients for Organic Herbal Gulal Colour Powder (Watch Video).

1. Oil Your Hair Well

Massage your scalp thoroughly with coconut oil at least an hour before you get into the Holi celebrations. Technically we'd suggest you do it the night before, but if that isn't possible, then give the hair oil an hour to set into your scalp. This will help your scalp and hair stay nourished and save your hair from dry chemical colours. How to Remove the Stubborn Holi Colours From Face and Hair? Simple and Effective Tips to Follow to Take Off Gulal Safely.

2. Cover It

Use a cap or bandana to cover your scalp for some added protection. Your scalp is more prone to getting itchy and irritated when it comes in contact with the colour. Or you could even tie your hair up in a bun or ponytail to minimize its contact with harmful colours.

3. Rinse Without a Shampoo First

Rinse out all the colours from your hair with plain water, continue until the water in your shower runs clear, and then do your shampoo and conditioner routine. This would help all the colours come off smoothly, and then easily you could wash your hair. Wash your hair with a mild shampoo.

4. Hair Mask and Conditioner

Deeply cleanse and condition your hair. Apply a hair mask to treat the damage done to your hair texture.

5. Hair Styling for Holi

In case you are making a braid, getting in a blow-dry or even using hairpins/accessories to style your hair, spray some Batiste dry shampoo on your hair directly (for added volume and oomph to keep your blow-dry fresh and fragrant) or on your hairpins to help it stay secure for longer.

Holi will be celebrated on March 29 (Monday). However, the festivities would kick start on the eve of Holi with the Holika Dahan, an important ritual symbolising the victory of god over evil. And the following day, people will indulge in playing Rangwali Holi with gulal, abeer, pigment, pichkari and watercolours!

Happy Holi, Give your hair and your mood an Instant Refresh!

