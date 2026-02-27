Holi 2026 Date: When Will the Festival of Colours Be Celebrated in India?

Mumbai, February 27: Holi is one of the most significant and vibrant Hindu festivals, celebrated with immense joy and enthusiasm across India and by Indian communities worldwide. Popularly known as the Festival of Colors, Holi marks the arrival of spring and symbolizes the victory of good over evil. On this day, people gather with family and friends, apply gulal, splash colored water, exchange sweets and spread happiness. The festival carries deep mythological and cultural importance, blending devotion, tradition and celebration into a grand nationwide event.

When Is Holi 2026?

Holi in 2026 will be celebrated on March 4, 2026, on the occasion of Phalguna Purnima.

Purnima Tithi Timings

Purnima Tithi Begins: 05:55 PM on March 2, 2026

Purnima Tithi Ends: 05:07 PM on March 3, 2026

When Is Holika Dahan 2026?

Holika Dahan will be observed on March 3, 2026, after the eclipse concludes.

Holika Dahan Muhurta:

• 06:22 PM to 08:50 PM

Bhadra Timings:

• Bhadra Punchha: 01:25 AM to 02:35 AM

• Bhadra Mukha: 02:35 AM to 04:30 AM

Holika Dahan is performed in the evening with ritual prayers around a sacred bonfire, symbolizing the destruction of evil forces. Holi Date: Is Holika Dahan on March 2 or 3? When Will the Festival of Colours Be Celebrated? Check Details.

Holi 2026 Significance

Holi commemorates the legend of Prahlad and Holika. According to Hindu mythology, demon king Hiranyakashipu’s sister Holika attempted to burn Prahlad in fire, believing she was immune to flames. However, she perished while Prahlad survived due to the protection of Lord Vishnu. The ritual of Holika Dahan represents this triumph of faith and righteousness over evil. Chandra Grahan on Holi 2026: India Visibility of Lunar Eclipse, Timings, Sutak Kaal, and Impact on Holika Dahan.

The festival is also associated with Lord Krishna and Radha. It is believed that young Krishna, worried about his dark complexion compared to Radha’s fair skin, playfully applied color to her face on his mother Yashoda’s advice. This tradition evolved into the joyous custom of playing with colors during Holi.

How Is Holi Celebrated?

Holika Dahan

On the eve of Holi, people light bonfires, offer prayers and perform rituals to ward off negativity and seek blessings for prosperity and happiness.

Rangwali Holi or Dhulandi

The following day is celebrated as Rangwali Holi. People smear each other with colors, splash water, dance to festive music and share traditional sweets like gujiya. The celebration promotes unity, forgiveness, harmony and new beginnings.

Holi 2026 will once again bring people together in a vibrant celebration of faith, love and happiness across India and beyond.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2026 10:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).