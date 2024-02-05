India is a land of diversity that has numerous festivals and events throughout the year, forming an integral part of its rich culture. The country's holiday calendar has festivals, each of which holds deep cultural, religious, or regional significance. Major festivals like Diwali, Holi, Eid, Durga Puja, Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Christmas, and Gurpurab are celebrated with enthusiasm and fervour, reflecting the diversity of the nation. These festivals represent the culturally rich celebrations that occur in different regions of India, each with its unique customs, traditions, and significance. Ekadashi 2024 List for PDF Download Online: Dates, Parana Timings, Significance and Rituals of the 24 Ekadashi Vrat in the Year.
In India, many festivals have religious origins and are observed to honour deities and mark significant events from religious texts or spiritual occasions. Devotees observe fasts and express their faith, devotion, and gratitude towards deities through prayers, rituals, and offerings. Several festivals coincide with agricultural cycles or changes in seasons, such as harvest festivals like Pongal, Baisakhi, or Onam. In this list, you will find dates of major festivals and events such as Holi 2024, Diwali 2024, Durga Puja 2024, Navratri 2024, Onam 2024, Ganesh Chaturthi 2024, Krishna Janmashtami 2024, Raksha Bandhan 2024 and so on.
2024 Calendar: Full List of Festivals & Holidays in India
- January 1- New Year
- January 14- Lohri
- January 15- Pongal/Makar Sankranti
- January 23- Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti
- January 26- Republic Day
- February 14- Basant Panchami/ Saraswati Pooja
- March 8- Mahashivratri
- March 24 - Holika Dehan
- March 25- Holi
- March 29- Good Friday
- April 9- Ugadi/Gudi Padwa/ Chaitra Navratri
- April 10- Cheti Chand
- April 13- Baisakhi
- April 14- Ambedkar Jayanti
- April 17- Ram Navami
- April 23- Hanuman Jayanti
- May 10- Akshaya Tritiya
- July 7- Jagannath Rath Yatra
- July 17- Ashadhi Ekadashi
- July 21- Guru Poornima
- August 7- Hariyali Teej
- August 9- Nag Panchami
- August 15- Independence Day
- August 19- Raksha Bandhan
- August 22- Kajri Teej
- August 26- Janmashtami
- September 6- Hartalika Teej
- September 7- Ganesh Chaturthi
- September 15- Onam
- September 17- Ananth Chaturdashi
- October 2- Gandhi Jayanti
- October 3- Navratri Begins
- October 11- Maha Navami
- October 12- Vijaya Dashami/Buddha Jayanti
- October 20- Karwa Chauth
- October 29- Dhanteras
- October 31- Narak Chaturdashi
- November 1- Diwali/Deepawali
- November 2- Govardhan Pooja
- November 3- Bhai Dooj/Bhaubij
- November 7- Chhath Pooja
- November 14- Childrens Day
- December 25- Christmas
The festivals that are celebrated in India are deeply rooted in its rich cultural heritage and serve as a means of preserving traditions and customs that have been passed down through generations. These celebrations uphold the unique identities of various regions and communities across the country. The dates of holidays, such as Diwali, Holi, Maha Shivaratri, Ganesh Chaturthi, Holi, Durga Puja etc., change every year based on the Moon's phases. Throughout the year, these festivals and events create a sense of joy, spirituality, and cultural richness.
