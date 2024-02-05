India is a land of diversity that has numerous festivals and events throughout the year, forming an integral part of its rich culture. The country's holiday calendar has festivals, each of which holds deep cultural, religious, or regional significance. Major festivals like Diwali, Holi, Eid, Durga Puja, Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Christmas, and Gurpurab are celebrated with enthusiasm and fervour, reflecting the diversity of the nation. These festivals represent the culturally rich celebrations that occur in different regions of India, each with its unique customs, traditions, and significance. Ekadashi 2024 List for PDF Download Online: Dates, Parana Timings, Significance and Rituals of the 24 Ekadashi Vrat in the Year.

In India, many festivals have religious origins and are observed to honour deities and mark significant events from religious texts or spiritual occasions. Devotees observe fasts and express their faith, devotion, and gratitude towards deities through prayers, rituals, and offerings. Several festivals coincide with agricultural cycles or changes in seasons, such as harvest festivals like Pongal, Baisakhi, or Onam. In this list, you will find dates of major festivals and events such as Holi 2024, Diwali 2024, Durga Puja 2024, Navratri 2024, Onam 2024, Ganesh Chaturthi 2024, Krishna Janmashtami 2024, Raksha Bandhan 2024 and so on.

2024 Calendar: Full List of Festivals & Holidays in India

January 1- New Year

January 14- Lohri

January 15- Pongal/Makar Sankranti

January 23- Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti

January 26- Republic Day

February 14- Basant Panchami/ Saraswati Pooja

March 8- Mahashivratri

March 24 - Holika Dehan

March 25- Holi

March 29- Good Friday

April 9- Ugadi/Gudi Padwa/ Chaitra Navratri

April 10- Cheti Chand

April 13- Baisakhi

April 14- Ambedkar Jayanti

April 17- Ram Navami

April 23- Hanuman Jayanti

May 10- Akshaya Tritiya

July 7- Jagannath Rath Yatra

July 17- Ashadhi Ekadashi

July 21- Guru Poornima

August 7- Hariyali Teej

August 9- Nag Panchami

August 15- Independence Day

August 19- Raksha Bandhan

August 22- Kajri Teej

August 26- Janmashtami

September 6- Hartalika Teej

September 7- Ganesh Chaturthi

September 15- Onam

September 17- Ananth Chaturdashi

October 2- Gandhi Jayanti

October 3- Navratri Begins

October 11- Maha Navami

October 12- Vijaya Dashami/Buddha Jayanti

October 20- Karwa Chauth

October 29- Dhanteras

October 31- Narak Chaturdashi

November 1- Diwali/Deepawali

November 2- Govardhan Pooja

November 3- Bhai Dooj/Bhaubij

November 7- Chhath Pooja

November 14- Childrens Day

December 25- Christmas

The festivals that are celebrated in India are deeply rooted in its rich cultural heritage and serve as a means of preserving traditions and customs that have been passed down through generations. These celebrations uphold the unique identities of various regions and communities across the country. The dates of holidays, such as Diwali, Holi, Maha Shivaratri, Ganesh Chaturthi, Holi, Durga Puja etc., change every year based on the Moon's phases. Throughout the year, these festivals and events create a sense of joy, spirituality, and cultural richness.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2024 10:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).