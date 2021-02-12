A hug is one of the most underrated and easy ways of making your love and affection faced. Consensual hugs can truly make worries disappear and put you at ease instantly. This is the reason that the Valentines Week celebration also includes a day dedicated to this act of love. Hug Day 2021 will be celebrated on February 12. While giving out hugs might seem scary in the current times, people are sure to share Happy Hug Day wishes and messages, Hug Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Hug Day 2021 Facebook Status Pictures with their loved ones.

Valentine’s Week celebration allows people to celebrate and spread the spirit of love and togetherness in the week leading to Valentine’s Day (February 14). Valentine’s Week 2021 celebrations begin on February 7 with Rose Day. Hug Day is celebrated as we inch closer to Valentine’s Day and is the perfect occasion to celebrate this under-rated way of expression. A consensual hug is perfect for every occasion, whether you are sad and worried about every decision in a life or excited for a new adventure, breaking into hugs with your favourite people, a pet and even your favourite soft toy or plushies (no judgements here) is always helpful.

The celebration of Hug Day celebrates the importance of this act and encourages people to give out more hugs if they are comfortable with it. As most of the world continues to maintain social distancing and staying home, the celebrations of Hug Day 2021 are sure to be different. While giving out hugs to all our friends and loved ones may not be possible, we can always share Happy Hug Day wishes and messages, Hug Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Hug Day 2021 Facebook Status Pictures with them.

Hug Day 2021 Wishes For Him and Her (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Hug Day! I’m on My Way to Your Home. I Wanna Hug You Tight and Kiss You Hard.

Hug Day 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: My Heart and Soul Longs for Your Love. Holding Me Tight Is What I Long For. I Love You. Happy Hug Day

Hug Day 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Hug Day. I Wish I Could Have You in My Arms Every Day. Sending Warm Hugs for You.

Hug Day 2021 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Tight Hug From You Fuels My Heart. Nothing Feels Better Than Your Hug. Happy Hug Day 2021.

Hug Day 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: No Matter How Bad My Day Is, Your Hug Makes Everything Feel So Good. Happy Hug Day My Love.

Hug Day 2021 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I’ll Keep Hugging You All Through My Life. Yes, Even When You Will Become My Wife. Happy Hug Day!

Watch Video: Happy Hug Day Wishes

We hope that these messages help you to celebrate Hug Day 2021 to the fullest. While Valentine’s Day and Valentine’s Week celebration are said to be heavily focused on couples and the love they share, celebrations like Hug Day are perfect for all the singles or just friends who are into these simple commemorations. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Hug Day 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2021 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).