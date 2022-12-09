Human Rights Day is observed annually on December 10 by the international community. On this day in 1948, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). For Human Rights Day 2022, the theme will be the 75th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Human Rights Day 2022 will be celebrated on December 10, Saturday. The UDHR is a milestone document that proclaims the inalienable rights which everyone is entitled to as a human being — regardless of race, colour, religion, sex, language, political or another opinion, nationality, birth or status. The UDHR is available in more than 500 languages and is the most translated document in the world.

According to details by the UN, the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights will be celebrated next year i.e. on December 10, 2023. Ahead of this milestone, starting on this year's Human Rights Day on December 10, 2022, the UN will launch a year-long campaign to showcase the UDHR by focusing on its legacy, relevance and activism. Universal Human Rights Month 2022 Date: Know History, Significance and How To Observe the Global Event for Recognising Human Rights.

Human Rights Day 2022 Theme

The theme of Human Rights Day 2022 is- “Dignity, Freedom, and Justice for All”. What Are Human Rights? Are They Universal and Inalienable?

History of Human Rights Day

Human rights are universal rights, which means that everyone, whoever they may be, should be treated equally and with respect. According to history, the formal inception of Human Rights Day dates from 1950, after the Assembly passed resolution 423(V) inviting all states and interested organisations to adopt December 10 of each year as Human Rights Day. The popularity of the day can be shown by the fact that the commemorative Human Rights Day stamp issued by the United Nations Postal Administration in 1952, received approximately 200,000 advance orders.

When the UNGA adopted the Declaration, with 48 states in favour and eight abstentions, it was proclaimed as a "common standard of achievement for all peoples and all nations", towards which individuals and societies should "strive by progressive measures, national and international, to secure their universal and effective recognition and observance". December 10 was chosen to honour the UNGA’s adoption and proclamation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) on December 10, 1948. This is the first global enunciation of human rights and one of the first major achievements of the new United Nations.

Significance of Human Rights Day

Human Rights Day inspires everyone to speak up and take action to end discrimination in all forms. On Human Rights Day 2022, let us celebrate the achievements of those who have protected human rights. It is also a day to reflect on the future and work out what needs to be done to make society fairer for everyone.

The day is marked by holding conferences, webinars, cultural events and exhibitions dealing with human rights issues. Besides, traditionally on December 10, the five-yearly United Nations Prize in the Field of Human Rights and Nobel Peace Prize is awarded. Many governmental and non-governmental organizations active in the human rights field also schedule special events to commemorate the day.

