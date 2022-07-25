India's Independence Day is an annual occasion that celebrates the end of colonial rule in 1947. Also known as Swatantrata Diwas, the day is a public holiday commemorating the establishment of an unrestricted and independent Indian nation. The Calendar date for Independence Day 2022 is Monday, August 15, when citizens pay homage to our lion-hearted leaders who battled for India's freedom till their last breath. India's gaining of independence from British colonialism was a tryst with destiny. The struggle for free air was long and tiresome, taking away many's lives. People across the country should be reminded of the true meaning of this national festival that marked the start of a new era of deliverance from British rule. Independence Day 2022 Speech Videos for Students in English: Sample Speeches, Best Patriotic Addresses and Long and Short Write-Ups for Writing Competitions.

What symbolizes Independence Day, and how an individual can spread the idea of India's freedom movement? On August 15, the skies are dotted with numerous kites flown from rooftops and fields to exemplify India's free spirit. Educational institutions and corporate organizations would organize cultural programs and competitions to celebrate the gazetted holiday. The main focus is to tell the present generation about the significance of our duties and commitments toward our nation. Independence Day celebrations are not complete without memorizing our freedom warriors. To recognize the same, schools organize fancy dress contests to endow the feeling of patriotism in students. We have brought you a guide and options of various ensemble ideas for your little ones that would surely bring them a trophy!

Jhansi Ki Rani Costume Idea For Independence Day 2022

Here's How To Dress Up Like Bhagat Singh For Fancy Dress Competition

Mahatma Gandhi Dress-Up Tutorial For Independence Day 2022

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Fancy Dress Contest Ideas

The idea of getting your child ready in a fancy way is not a cup of tea. The parents must carefully consider the details before finalizing the look. Whether you buy clothes online, stitch them at home or borrow one, the noteworthy thing is to feature all the minute components of the dress that once symbolized our great freedom strugglers. For choosing the best and most relevant outfit for Independence Day, you need to find something that goes with the theme and inculcates in us the emotion of patriotism.

