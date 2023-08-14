Independence Day 2023 in India will be celebrated on August 15. This annual commemoration marks the day India finally got independence from the British Raj after years of revolution. This August 15 marks India's 76th Independence Day. And to celebrate this vital feat, people will surely share some of India's best achievements in the last 76 years. One avenue where India's achievements and growth have filled people with pride is the challenges that our armed forces have conquered.

India has the fourth-largest Military Strength in the world, and there are several important achievements made by the Indian Armed forces that deserve to be celebrated and remembered on the occasion of Independence Day 2023. Here are the top 4 Major Achievement in India after Independence in the Armed Forces.

1971 War

The liberation of Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971 was a significant global event that directly impacted India. Moreover, this liberation was fueled by the Indo-Pak war of 1971, where India emerged victorious - leading to the creation of Bangladesh.

Kargil War

The Kargil Conflict in 1999 was another gruesome and challenging time for the armed forces, which they bravely faced and emerged victorious. Several hundred combatants laid their life in the Kargil War, which finally ended when the Indian Army finally reclaimed most of the area on the Indian side that the infiltrators had occupied. Hostilities finally ended in July when the remaining Pakistani fighters retreated from the Indian zone.

Liberation of Goa

While we are well-versed in the challenges and wars with our neighbouring country, the Indian armed forces also played a crucial role in helping India become a Union of all free states. Post-independence, Goa continued to be under Portugal's rule, as they refused to negotiate with India on the transfer of sovereignty of their Indian enclaves. After several attempts at persuasion and under stressful circumstances, the Indian Military led Operation Vijay - which involved air, sea and land strikes for over 36 hours. It was a decisive victory for India, ending 451 years of rule by Portugal over its remaining exclaves in India.

Armed Forces At United Nations

Apart from all this, Indian armed forces also have a strong and long-standing history of contributing to the UN Peacekeeping operations. It has contributed approximately 2,75,000 troops to peacekeeping missions, with around 5,900 troops currently deployed in 12 UN Missions.

Apart from this, the Indian armed forces have also been at the forefront of several national disasters and ensured that the country's people remain safe.

