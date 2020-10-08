Mumbai, October 8: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will celebrate its 88th Anniversary on Thursday, October 8. The aerial arm of the Indian Armed Forces will commemorate the day with special parades at various Air bases all over the country. The day is celebrated every year to mark the foundation of the air arm of Indian Military and to increase the awareness about IAF. Protecting the country's airspace is the primary duty of the IAF.

Hailed as the fourth most powerful air force in the world, the IAF was established on October 8, 1932. The Founding Day is a crucial event for commemorating the success of India military's aerial wing, highlighting its strength, and recalling the valour and determination of serving and former Air Force personnel.

Here A re Few Quotes And Wishes to Share on IAF Day 2020

IAF Day 2020 Quotes. (Photo Credits: File Photo) Quote Reads: We Feel Proud to Have You As Our Saviors of the Air Wishing You All a Very Happy Indian Airforce Day

Quote Reads: Happy Indian Airforce Day to All the Air Warriors of the Nations, Thank You for Protecting the Skies Like a Guardian to Helping in Harsh Problems Like Devdoot

IAF Day 2020 Quotes. (Photo Credits: File Photo) Quote Reads: We Salute Our Saviours of the Skies

Quote Reads: Today We Are Breathing Freely Just Because We Live in a Free Country. Happy Indian Air Force Day

The Annual Parade, which is a key component of the Founding Day event, would be more special this year as it would feature the five newly inducted Rafale fighter jets. An air show will be conducted during the parade in which the IAF will demonstrate its aerobatics and showcase its aerial prowess. The parade will be held at Hindon Airbase in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

