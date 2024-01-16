Every year, Indian Army Day is celebrated on January 15 to honour the soldiers of the Indian Army, who have played a significant role in maintaining peace and security in the country. The day pays tribute to the soldiers who have sacrificed their lives for the nation and is observed with various events and activities to showcase military prowess. Indian Army Day also marks the day when Lieutenant General Kodandera M. Cariappa became the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army. Cariappa took charge from General Francis Roy Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India, on January 15, 1949. As we celebrate Indian Army Day 2024, we at LatestLY, have compiled a list of Indian Army Day 2024 wishes, Indian Army Day greetings, Indian Army Day 2024 images and HD wallpapers, Indian Army Day 2024 pics, Indian Army Day images that you can download and share with your family, friends and relatives. You can also download these Army Day 2024 wishes and messages and send them to your loved ones as Happy Indian Army Day 2024 wishes.

Indian Army Day is an important event in India and is celebrated in the form of parades and other military shows in the national capital, New Delhi, as well as in other regions across the country. The main Army Day parade is conducted in Cariappa Parade ground in Delhi cantonment. The parade showcases the might of the Indian Army, with various regiments participating in marches, drills, and displays of military equipment. Gallantry awards and Sena medals are also awarded on this day. Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra awardees participate in the Army Day parade every year.

