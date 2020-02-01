Indian Coast Guard Day 2020: Know History & Significance of Raising Day of India's Maritime Force

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

The Indian Coast Guard Day is celebrated every year on February 1. The year 2020 marks the 43rd raising day of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG). The force protects India's maritime interests by enforcing maritime law over the territorial waters of India. The ICG operates under the Ministry of Defence. Though the force was formally established on August 18, 1978, by the Coast Guard Act, 1978, but the interim ICG was established on February 1, 1977, to prevent sea-borne smuggling of goods. Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram Built Under 'Make in India' to be Based in Mangaluru.

The ICG is a multi-mission organisation, which has a wide range of task capabilities for both surface and air operations. It works in close cooperation with the Indian Navy, the Department of Fisheries, the Department of Revenue (Customs) and the Central and State police forces. The Director-General Indian Coast Guard heads the force. Vice Admiral VA Kamath of the Indian Navy was appointed the founding Director-General of the force. Offshore Patrol Vessel ICGS Vikram Made Under 'Make in India' Arrives at New Mangalore Port.

The naming of ranks of officers in the Indian Coast Guard is as same as the rank of Central Armed Police Forces. Director-General of Indian Coast Guard is equivalent to Vice Admiral of the Indian Navy. After the 2008 Mumbai Attacks, the Indian government took steps to modernise the force. What is Indian Coast Guard Day? The Force Celebrates Its 42nd Raising Day on February 1, 2019.

For effective command and control, the Maritime Zones of India are divided into five Coast Guard Regions - North-West, West, East, North-East and Andaman & Nicobar. There are currently 42 Coast Guard stations along the coastal line of the country. Along with this, the force also has five air stations and 10 air enclaves.

Every year, several programmes are organised at the Coast Guard headquarters commemorate the raising day of the force. Last year, as part of the Indian Coast Guard Day celebrations, a mega event, "Storm Rider Fitness Challenge" was conducted at the VIT Chennai campus. The event was aimed at spreading awareness about sports and fitness among the public.