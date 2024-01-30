Let us set sail on a journey to explore more about Indian Coast Guard Day. The day was first celebrated on February 1, 1977, and has been celebrated on the same day every year ever since. Indian Coast Guard Day is celebrated as a salute to the brave men and women who are battling it out every day in the raging storms and not-so-pleasant weather to keep us safe. Every day, Indian coastguards face new challenges in safety very often. To be able to keep the shores and coastlines safe requires a lot of courage, hard work, and vigilance every single day. Hence, the day is celebrated as a way of saying thank you to them for all their hard work and for keeping our waters safe. Indian Coast Guard Provides Towing Assistance to Fishing Boat Stranded off Lakshadweep.

Indian Coast Guard Day 2024 Date

Indian Coast Guard Day is celebrated on February 1 every year.

What is Indian Coast Guard Day About?

Indian Coast Guard Day was first celebrated on February 1, 1977. This year, India will celebrate its 48th Indian Coastal Guard Day. It is a wonderful way of saying thank you to the brave men and women who perform some important and dangerous tasks at sea to keep our waters free from danger and issues.

Indian Coast Guard Day History and Significance

In India, February 1 is celebrated as Indian Coastal Guard Day every year. At first, seven surveillance ships were sent to Indian waters and the Exclusive Economic Zone. This was done to stop the smuggling of illegal goods by sea, as it was becoming a major cause of concern for the Indian economy. Today, as the fourth-largest coastal guard in the world, the Indian Coast Guard organisation is a force to be reckoned with.

The roles and responsibilities that Indian coast guards have to take up to protect the coastal borders of the country may surprise you. From safeguarding artificial islands to rescuing fishermen, the Indian Coast Guard plays a very important role in ensuring that the Indian coasts are maintained and kept free of danger. Often, fishermen unintentionally cross international borders, and in such cases, the coastguards intervene to protect them from potential harm and danger or any distress at sea. Other than this, they are also actively involved in preserving marine life by tackling water pollution issues. The organisation conducts both water and air operations to protect the country’s waters. They also ensure that offshore marine terminals are safe. They even work together with customs officials to work against major problems like the smuggling of goods and other illegal activities.

This Indian Coast Guard Day, let’s salute the maritime rockstars who, with sheer dedication and commitment, keep our seas and coastal borders safe.

